Emergency Authorisation for Acelepryn reapproved

The Emergency Authorisation for the use of the Syngenta insecticide, Acelepryn, for the control of chafer grubs and leatherjacket (pictured above) has been reapproved for the 2019 season. The request was applied for by ICL, on behalf of the amenity industry.

Chafer grubs and leatherjackets cause damage to turf through extensive feeding on roots, which can be severe in localised patches. Furthermore, extreme damage can occur when badgers, birds and other foragers root through turf in search of the grubs.

The Emergency Authorisation permits Acelepryn use in situations where there is an acknowledged instance of economic damage, or risk of bird strike on airfields, and where the product has been recommended by a BASIS qualified agronomist.

This season, ICL’s work has seen the authorisation extended to permit limited use on affected fairways, as well as greens, tees, horse race tracks and airfields. Acelepryn can be applied up until 30 September 2019, to cover the key chafer grub and leatherjacket treatment timings that coincide with egg hatch and initial larval activity.

”Since the withdrawal of effective insecticides, economic damage from chafer grubs and leatherjackets has been of major concern,” reported ICL Technical Manager, Henry Bechelet. “Obtaining this Emergency Authorisation of Acelepryn enables us to manage the most damaging effects of these soil pests as part of an integrated turf management programme.”

The authorised label permits application at the rate of 0.6 litres per hectare, applied in 600-1000 l/ha water and, ideally irrigated in after application. Acelepryn is supplied, through ICL, in one litre and 0.6 litre containers. One application per year is permitted, with the latest time of treatment being 30 September 2019.

This season, an on-line turf pest ID guide, to aid the identification of adult stages of key target soil pests and target application timing, is now available on the Syngenta GreenCast website, along with Best Use Guidelines and application advice.

Turf managers or owners who believe they have suffered economically damaging effects of chafer grubs and leatherjackets are advised to contact their ICL Area Manager or BASIS-qualified agronomist/distributor in the first instance.

