East Coast Roadshow Brings in Ironbridge

Over the past couple of months, Power Tee has hit the road, visiting driving ranges and country clubs around the east coast of USA to demonstrate the system and show businesses how Power Tee can improve the overall customer experience at a range.

On the roadshow, Power Tee stopped by Ironbridge Sports Park in Chester, Virginia and made a new home to Power Tee. Ironbridge is an extraordinary family experience year-round. The facility offers a covered driving range, now featuring Power Tee, 9 batting cages, 2 go-kart tracks, a one of a kind 18-hole mini golf course and a 37,000 sq. ft. battlefield live outdoor laser tag arena.

Two weeks after the installation of Power Tee, the team caught up with Bill Harding the General Manager of Ironbridge Sports Park to get his reaction. “Everybody loves the Power Tees and already profit is up. We put on $1 per bucket and probably should have done $2 as we’ve not had one negative comment or complaint about the price rise, it’s all been positive. It’s brought a new vibe to the range and energy to the area, we are very happy with the decision and the product”.

Power Tee’s Director, Ross Jones says, “Ironbridge is a fantastic facility that offers a great service to customers of all ages and abilities. That service has just been enhanced for their range users with the installation of Power Tee.

“The demonstration trailer showed exactly what Power Tee brings to the range and their customers. The surprise and delight on their face when the ball popped up for the first time was priceless. Better still were the great shots they hit from finding their rhythm and position.

“Ironbridge is very well managed and a seamless operation that is run by great people and a pleasure to deal with. I look forward to seeing their range business grow and their customers enjoying their range time even more.”

Ironbridge Sports Park http://ironbridgesportspark.com/.

Power Tee® www.powertee.com