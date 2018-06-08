Houghton-Le-Spring Creates UK First

Following a successful funding application to Sport England, the historic Houghton-le-Spring Golf Club launched a major new five green all weather installation – the first of its kind in the UK.

Although the 18-hole parkland golf course in County Durham was founded over a century ago in 1908, the management team remains committed to offering optimum facilities and attracting new members, with their sights set particularly on juniors.

Huxley Golf designed and supplied five all-weather greens to complement an existing natural green over the spring and summer in readiness for autumn and winter play. Each green measures approximately 525 sq. yards (439 sq. mtrs) but each is quite unique, embracing the characteristics of the natural landscape.

Huxley Golf Green Turf – world-renowned for its quality, durability and realism – was used to create the greens, surrounding which natural grass was seeded. Three hole positions, ranging from 45 to 70 yards, were incorporated into each green. To complete the Club’s new facilities, a Huxley Golf double-bay practice net was installed close to the clubhouse for warm-up and practice.

Neil Fowler, Projects Manager at Houghton-le-Spring Golf Club, commented: “We would like to thank Huxley Golf for giving us a short game area to be proud of. I was particularly struck by their hard work and professionalism in guiding my own team to create a fantastic and unique new facility here at Houghton-le-Spring. We are delighted with the result and extremely confident that it will help our Club go from strength to strength by attracting new members and visitors who, after all, simply can’t play on anything like it anywhere else in the UK”.

Huxley Golf’s Area Manager Hugh Fraser worked in partnership with the Club’s greenkeeping team on the installation. He said: “Moving over 500 tonnes of soil, substrate and hardcore and working with a 1:6 gradient, this installation was quite a challenge, but one that we all relished because we knew we were creating something quite brilliant! My challenge in designing the area was to both counteract and utilise the slopes. In doing so, we’ve created five greens that are challenging in their own right and yet together they create a harmonious look in keeping with the wonderful surrounding landscape.”

