Cardiff Golf Centre Launches Jurassic-themed Play Park with HSBC Funding

Cardiff Golf Centre has launched a dinosaur-themed crazy golf course and soft play centre with the support of a finance package from HSBC.

The family-run golf centre has used HSBC funding to build an 18-hole Tee-Rex golf course, indoor soft play area and 120 seat café. Nine part-time and two full-time jobs have been created as a result of the expansion.

Three giant replica dinosaurs, a makeshift cave and a state-of-the-art sound system have all been installed as part of the centre’s unique miniature course. Funding has also been used to create a 5,000 sq. ft. soft play area with two children’s party rooms and a café.

Alex Ramadan, manager at Cardiff Golf Centre, said: “We’re always looking for ways to diversify our business and create more opportunities to engage with a wider audience. Our new family-friendly adventure course compliments the existing facilities to offer a wide range of activities for all the family and we’re delighted with the way HSBC has supported this project every step of the way.”

Stephen Yorke, HSBC’s Area Director for South Wales, said: “Alex and his team have worked really hard to create a new experience for their customers and we’re pleased to have helped them bring their ambitious plans to life. We wish them every success with the new venture.”

Cardiff Golf Centre, which also offers a 30-bay floodlit driving range, professional golfing lessons and an on-site store, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018.

Cardiff Golf Centre https://www.cardiffgolf.com/

HSBC https://www.hsbc.co.uk/