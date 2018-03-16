Women’s Golf Day Poised for Record Growth in 2018

Women’s Golf Day introduces marketing support for participating venues to fuel growth of 3rd annual event on June 5th.

Women’s Golf Day (WGD), the hugely popular global celebration of women and girls in golf, is returning for 2018 and is set to be the most successful event ever with bespoke support and marketing opportunities for participating clubs.

The one-day event that has reached 46 countries worldwide introduces women and girls to the game of golf and encourages existing golfers to tee it up in the fun and highly inclusive environment using a combination of golf and socialising. The 2018 event, to be held on June 5th , was launched at a press conference at the PGA Show in Orlando by Annika Sörenstam and is set to engage more women in the game than ever before.

Since the inaugural WGD in 2016, the event has grown exponentially from 485 locations in 28 countries to 711 locations in 46 countries last year. 2017 also saw WGD’s primary hashtag #WomensGolfDay receive more than 15 million global impressions to nearly 10 million users across Twitter and Instagram. With this base of interest and new, dedicated marketing support for participating golf courses, driving ranges, and retail locations around the globe, the 2018 event is set to make its biggest ever impact on the game.

WGD is now calling upon golf courses and facilities to sign up for the 2018 event and is offering a limited time early bird offer of $79.00 until 31st March. When venues sign up via the WGD website they will automatically be given their dedicated event webpage to manage and promote their event. In addition, venues will also be provided with specially designed marketing material, banners and posters to help promote the event and turn potential attendees in to long term users of the facility.

“This year sees a revamped and upgraded website which is much more user friendly and makes managing your WGD event easier than ever,” comments WGD Founder Elisa Gaudet. “We listened to feedback from venues over the last 2 years and we now have a package that makes organising the Women’s Golf Day event easy by offering marketing support, global recognition and great information on how best to market a given venue to women.”

In addition to the international support for the event from the venues hosting events and the women and girls taking part, Women’s Golf Day counted the sport’s Governing Bodies, golf club manufacturers, clothing brands, sporting stars and many others among their supporters in the first two years. With the power of social media amplifying their reach, the two events so far have made for a truly remarkable day for women’s golf with the whole golfing community coming together to celebrate.

“In my 37 years in the golf industry, I have seen very few initiatives so effectively generate interest and enthusiasm among women and girls as Women’s Golf Day has these past two years,” says Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation. “It has rapidly become a global movement, where women are coming together, not only to take up our sport, but to network and enjoy the social benefits associated with our game.”

WGD looks forward to welcoming even more golf clubs and facilities to celebrate women and girls golf and make 2018 the best yet! Come and join us!

Partners and supporting organizations of WGD include: International Golf Federation, World Golf Foundation, LPGA, LET, European Tour Properties, TPC, NGCOA, EGCOA, ClubCorp, Billy Casper Golf, PGA TOUR Superstore, Ahead, EWGA, WIGI, International Council of Nurses, All Square, Expert Golf, and Troon International.

To register to host a Women’s Golf Day event visit https://womensgolfday.com/location-registration/

Women’s Golf Day Tuesday June 5, 2018 www.womensgolfday.com

Top picture WGD Morocco 2017