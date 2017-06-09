Women brave the elements at Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links
Story published at 14:50, Friday, June 9th, 2017
Page last updated at 3:50 pm, Friday, June 9th, 2017
Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links celebrated their unique connection with women´s golf by staging two special events as part of the International Women´s Golf Day. In partnership with the Scottish Women in Sport initiative the prestigious sister venues invited a selection of women involved in Scottish Sport.
Undeterred by some typically Scottish inclement weather the women took the opportunity to receive golf lessons from Guy Redford, Director of Golf at Loch Lomond and Iain Colquhoun, Director of Golf at Dundonald Links. The women were invited to put their newly acquired skills to the test at the driving range under the watchful gaze of current Scottish Ladies European Tour professional Kylie Walker and renowned Scottish veteran amateur golfer Belle Robertson, MBE.
The events were designed to give women the opportunity to sample golf in the luxurious surroundings of Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links. For some of the guests it was their first opportunity to try golf and for others it was a chance too-good-to-be–missed to play at two of Scotland´s most prestigious venues.
Dundonald Links will mark a unique achievement this summer when it hosts the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open for the first time and shortly afterwards Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open for the third consecutive year. Loch Lomond previously played host to the Solheim Cup and to the Scottish Open.
Among the guest were the leading Scottish women´s football personality Shelley Kerr and broadcaster Emma Dodds. Maureen McGonigle, CEO, Scottish Women in Sport led a discussion session about encouraging more women into sport at the iconic Rosshdu House at Loch Lomond.
Bill Donald, General Manager, Loch Lomond Golf Club, said: “This is a momentous year at Dundonald Links and Loch Lomond as we host women´s and men´s professional tour events. It was the ideal opportunity to celebrate this unique achievement and to show our continuing support to women´s golf. We were proud to support International Women´s Golf Day and Scottish Women in Sport initiative and we will be able to send out a very positive message to women thinking about taking up golf. We also want to promote golf as an attractive career option for women and here at Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links we have women involved at all levels of our organisation including senior management.”
For more information visit www.lochlomond.com and www.dundonaldlinks.com
