Titleist Supports Juniors As Official Golf Ball Partner To The Golf Foundation

Titleist, the #1 Ball in Golf, is continuing its commitment to supporting the game at all levels by extending its support of the Golf Foundation as ‘Official Golf Ball Partner’ for 2018.

As a long-term supporter of the charity, which encourages young people from all backgrounds and abilities to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the game, Titleist will provide golf balls to be used in major promotional and fundraising activities, as well as during development programmes at golf clubs, driving ranges, community projects and schools across the country (for example, a pack of three Titleist golf balls will be given to the 1,500 youngsters taking part in the GolfSixes League this year).

The Golf Foundation offers first golf experiences to children in schools and communities and then seeks to provide playing opportunities at local golf clubs and “Skills for Life, a healthy life, and a game for life”. The HSBC Golf Roots programme reaches 500,000 youngsters every year with the goal of helping 50,000 to enjoy golf at a golf club, creating 15,000 additional regular golfers annually.

As well as providing its industry-leading golf balls for Foundation activities, Titleist has also helped the Golf Foundation team to inspire the next generation of players. Young stars of the future have been introduced to Titleist and FJ Brand Ambassadors such as Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew Southgate, Paul Dunne and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, during recent Open Championships.

During Open Championship week, Titleist has also provided eight Scotty Cameron putters to winners of a putting challenge in the ‘R&A Swing Zone’; last year attracting nearly 4,000 entrants, of which an estimated 70% were children.

Matthew Johnson, Titleist Brand Director, said: “As a dedicated supporter of grass roots golf, it is a real pleasure to continue our relationship with the Golf Foundation as Official Golf Ball Partner. We are looking forward to putting Titleist golf balls in the hands of golf’s next generation and to support the brilliant and inspiring work the Foundation achieves year on year.”

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “The team at Titleist has great vision for the sport and clearly recognises that the need to attract new young players is paramount for the future. We are thrilled that Titleist wishes to continue its support of this charity.

“Through this partnership, our team can present Titleist golf balls bearing the Golf Foundation logo to young players, volunteers and the many different types of people and organisations we might work with, so this remains a great association for us which we appreciate fully.”

Titleist www.titleist.co.uk

Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org