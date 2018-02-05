Time for Golf Club Members to Back The ETIQUS Charity Challenge

National charity the Golf Foundation is teaming up with ETIQUS, the British brand of distinctive, quality timepieces exclusively for golfers, to raise funds to create more junior members in golf clubs.

The Golf Foundation has welcomed ETIQUS as a supporter and for 2018 has created ‘The ETIQUS Charity Challenge’. This fun Par-3 challenge will offer club players two chances of winning a £199 ETIQUS watch voucher either by ‘nearest the pin’ or a hole-in-one on a regulation Par-3 hole in club competition.

Proceeds will go to encouraging young people to enjoy all the benefits of the sport in golf clubs. The Foundation works with its national partners in England, Scotland and Wales and its HSBC Golf Roots programme helps thousands of youngsters to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the golf club environment.

ETIQUS offers a range of beautiful timepieces created exclusively for golfers and has developed a reputation as one of golf’s ‘hidden gems’. ETIQUS watches are particularly being purchased as that special gift for a golfer, be it for a birthday, anniversary, or unique golfing occasion. ETIQUS has recently been confirmed as a Partner of England Golf and the England Golf Member Benefit Scheme*, the brand playing a key fundraising role in six regional England Golf Captains’ Days in 2017, raising £3,000 for the Golf Foundation on these days.

Clubs can now incorporate The ETIQUS Charity Challenge and thus enhance their competitions by pledging to raise at least £350 for the Golf Foundation. Letters and information packs on the challenge are being sent to all golf clubs.

ETIQUS founder Gary Butler said: “This is a superb opportunity to add an exciting feature and charitable flavour to a club event, offering two chances to your members to win a desirable golf timepiece, while raising valuable funds for the Golf Foundation to support the next generation of golfers. The Charity Challenge is always well received by club members as a brilliant bonus to their day while the straightforward format is a proven winner with competition organisers.”

ETIQUS has been an excellent ally of the Foundation in the last couple of years, raising more than £23,000, including giving donations for every ETIQUS watch sold and encouraging all customers to consider supporting junior golf with donations.

Gary Butler added: “The ETIQUS Charity Challenge should help us to raise significant further funding this year and create a real momentum in support of many young golfers from all backgrounds. Right from the start I wanted to help more youngsters to enjoy this wonderful sport so we are delighted to help the Golf Foundation in this way.”

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “We are very excited to offer The ETIQUS Charity Challenge with the help of Gary and his team. This is a ‘win-win’ for clubs, creating a fun and memorable focal point in their competitions and providing a straightforward way to help raise funds for an important cause, as our initiatives are making a positive difference to so many young people through the positive life skills and opportunities we offer through golf.”

If you would like to support the Golf Foundation and host an ETIQUS Charity Challenge at one of your events, please register your intent by 31st March at email fundraising@golf-foundation.org or call 01992 449830.

* ETIQUS is a partner in the England Golf Member Benefit Scheme, where members can enjoy a £25 cashback on the purchase of any ETIQUS watch. To discover more about the watch collections please visit www.etiqus.co.uk

Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org