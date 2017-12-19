The Scandinavian joins forces with Dansk Golf Akademi

The Scandinavian is delighted to announce that a partnership has been agreed to become a base for the Dansk Golf Akademi. As part of the agreement leading coaches Peter Thomsen, Andreas Kali and Nicolai Cetti Engstrøm will join The Scandinavian as part of the coaching team. Peter Thomsen has been a driving force in growing the Danish Junior Golf Academy which has produced players such as LPGA player, Emily Pedersen.

As part of the agreement Peter and his team will join existing coach Camilla Brok to provide members and guests of The Scandinavian with a unique coaching line-up.

David Shepherd, CEO at The Scandinavian commented, “I am delighted that Peter and his team have agreed to become part of the coaching team at The Scandinavian. Since arriving in Denmark, I have been incredibly impressed with the work that Peter and his team have done developing players in the region, and have done this without facilities to match their skills. I believe that together with Camilla, Peter, Andreas and Nicolai will give our members the very best coaching options in the region.”

The Dansk Golf Akademi setup will continue to operate from Royal Golf Club, Frederikssund Golf Club, Golf I Lunden, Lyngbygaard Golf Club and Kokkedal Indoor Golf.

Peter Thomsen spoke of the agreement, “We are delighted to join The Scandinavian and excited to get started in spring. We are all passionate about coaching and improving golfers and to now be able to do this in a really great environment with some of the best facilities will be amazing. We are excited to meet the members and elite players and get to work doing what we love, improving people games”

The Scandinavian is based 25 minutes north of Copenhagen, Denmark, and has gained recognition around the world as a premier golf club in Scandinavia. is home of two Robert Trent Jones II courses built to the highest standard sprawling across 200 hectares of land previously used by the Danish military. Since opening six years ago, the Old Course has been ranked several years in a row as the number one golf course in Denmark with New Course often number two.

