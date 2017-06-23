Record Numbers Enter Up To Scratch Challenge At Leeds Golf Centre
Story published at 15:30, Friday, June 23rd, 2017
This week brings to the fore the first tuition sessions for the 2017 Up to Scratch Challenge after the team at Leeds Golf Centre received a record 700 applications from beginners vying for a place on the free course.
During the next seven weeks, 16 beginners will receive 14 intensive coaching sessions from Leeds Golf Centre’s Professional PGA golf instructors, fine tuning their swing before going head-to-head with fellow beginners in the Up to Scratch Challenge.
Building on the success of the inaugural Up to Scratch Challenge last Summer, which received 223 entries from eager first-time golfers, the Challenge is back and better than ever with Leeds Golf Centre running both an open age challenge and a separate challenge aimed at juniors.
The Up to Scratch Challenge culminates in a three-hole knockout competition on Sunday 23rd July. The winner of the knockout competition will receive a full year of free membership at Leeds Golf Centre worth £925 – an ideal opportunity for any new golfer to perfect their skills in a welcoming environment.
Up to Scratch is part of Leeds Golf Centre’s ongoing initiative to encourage new players of all abilities to embrace the sport. Due to popular demand, Leeds Golf Centre has announced that it will be launching a second competition in August. Those unsuccessful in winning a place on the current Up to Scratch Challenge will be able to apply again participate in the seven-week coaching plan, tailored to first-time golfers wanting to get into golf.
Nigel Sweet, Operations Manager at Leeds Golf Centre, said: “We are passionate about encouraging more people to take up golf as a hobby. Our first-class facilities and exceptional tuition make Leeds Golf Centre the perfect place to learn about the game. The impressive number of applicants for this year’s Up to Scratch Challenge shows our efforts to inspire a wider interest in the sport have been successful and we’re pleased to be officially launching Up to Scratch 2017 as part of our product offering at Leeds Golf Centre”.
For those who missed the opportunity to apply for Up to Scratch this summer, August will bring a second intake for the free Challenge. There will be two categories; open age and over-60s.
Leeds Golf Centre is the UK base of the Leadbetter Golf Academy and was named runner up for the Most Welcoming Golf Club at this year’s England Golf Awards. Further development includes the recent introduction Footgolf Leeds.
Leeds Golf Centre www.leedsgolfcentre.co.uk
