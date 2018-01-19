Parliamentary Golf Group welcomes The R&A’s Chief Executive to Westminster

The All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group welcomed Chief Executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, to Westminster on Wednesday evening (17 January).

MPs and Peers were joined by honorary and associate members of the Group as Slumbers made a presentation on The R&A’s efforts to grow golf across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The presentation focused on the seven key pillars that support The R&A’s strategy. There was also discussion of the work that The R&A does to grow and develop golf for people of all ages and abilities, promote shorter forms of the game and ensure facilities are accessible and affordable.

Speaking after the meeting, All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group Co-Chair and Member of Parliament for North Warwickshire, Craig Tracey MP, said: “Golf is a sport for all, which delivers economic, health and social benefits at both the local and national level, and the Group is committed to ensuring that the positive contributions the sport makes are heard.

“Members are very grateful to Martin for taking the time to meet in Parliament, and will continue to stand up for golf in Westminster, Whitehall and across the United Kingdom.”

Group Co-Chair Stephen Gethins MP’s constituency of North East Fife is home to The R&A. He said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Martin to Parliament and discuss The R&A’s strategy to develop golf across the United Kingdom and abroad.

“We have a fantastic professional game in the United Kingdom, but we also need to encourage more people of all ages and abilities to take part, and so it was great to hear about The R&A’s efforts to ensure golf is more accessible and affordable for all.”

Chief Executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Members of both Houses of Parliament, and honorary and associate members of the Parliamentary Golf Group, to discuss the work that The R&A is undertaking to strengthen our game at all levels.

“Whilst there is much to be positive about in golf, challenges remain, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Group to ensure the continued development of golf in the United Kingdom.”

All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group https://parliamentary.golf

Top picture Chief Executive of The R&A, Martin Slumbers, addressing Parliamentary and Associate Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group