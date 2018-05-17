National StreetGolf Grand Final Returns To 3 Hammers

The country’s leading golf charity, The Golf Foundation, has chosen 3 Hammers Golf Complex as the location for its annual StreetGolf Final.

StreetGolf is a fantastic initiative, designed by young people for young people, giving children who do not usually have access to golf the opportunity to learn to play the game. Events are held across the country through late Spring culminating in a Grand Final, where the young golfers get the chance to take part in their first ever competition.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Golf Foundation and StreetGolf back to 3 Hammers for the National Final. It’s always such a pleasure to see the youngsters enjoying playing golf particularly because for most of them this will be the first time that they have ever hit a ball on a golf course. Our short course is always in fantastic condition, but it’s less intimidating than a standard length course making it ideal for beginners and for the StreetGolf National Final,” explains owner of 3 Hammers, Ian Bonser.

The National StreetGolf Final will take place on 21st June. Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of The Golf Foundation, is looking forward to seeing the reaction of the young golfers as they take part in their first competition.

“StreetGolf is designed to give children the chance to unlock a talent that they may otherwise never have been aware of,” said Brendon. “It’s such a joy to see the enjoyment they get from hitting a straight drive or sinking a putt. We’re delighted to be able to bring StreetGolf back to 3 Hammers. The facilities here are perfect for our event and the team here do everything they can to make the competitors day one to remember.”

3 Hammers www.3hammers.co.uk

Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org