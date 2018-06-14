Morecambe Hits The Mark With National Golf Award

Morecambe Golf Club in Lancashire has won a national award for its efforts to grow the game – and marked the achievement in typical style with a festival for local schools.

The seafront club – which can be found on Marine Drive – has been presented with the GolfMark award.

GolfMark is an official seal of approval for clubs which successfully work to develop the game in four ways:

By attracting new members and encouraging existing members to play more

Using practical business planning to develop the club

Offering coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers

Ensuring safeguarding policies are in place

The club celebrated its centenary in 2005 and prides itself on maintaining the traditions of the sport while offering the next generation of players a warm and friendly welcome.

It has been at its present home since 1923, with the Dr Alister MacKenzie designed course offering superb views over the Morecambe Bay and to the Lakeland fells beyond.

The award was presented to Morecambe Golf Club during a schools tri-golf festival event by England Golf’s Lancashire Golf Club Support officer Adam McAlister, who commented: “I’m delighted that Morecambe has achieved GolfMark and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised.”

Morecambe Golf Club’s General Manager Stuart Buckley said: “It is a fantastic achievement for Morecambe Golf Club to receive this award. We are one of only a select amount of golf clubs in Lancashire to have received this award and it is a testament to our team of PGA Professional coaches and volunteers at the club that put in hours of work to achieve what we have done.”

The schools event was overseen by a team including Mark Christie (University of Cumbria Course Leader), Adam McAlister (England Golf), Andy Leigh (Golf Foundation), Stuart Buckley (General Manager, Morecambe GC) and Simon Fletcher (PGA Pro, Morecambe GC).

It saw students at the university plan and deliver the competition as part of their final module with 150 children from a variety of local schools taking part on the day. It was supported by volunteers from Myerscough College Golf Studies students.

To signpost a pathway into golf, all those who took part left with a goodie bag offering further coaching at the club. Junior membership offers were also promoted. A total of £200 was also raised for the club’s charity Unique Kidz.

The GolfMark award was developed by England Golf and also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award – a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

GolfMark brings a number of benefits to clubs including raising awareness, access to funding, business and marketing support and training opportunities for staff and volunteers.

To find out more visit www.golfmark.org

Pictured top: Morecambe Golf Club receives their award for GolfMark (left to right) Stuart Buckley, General Manager, Adam McAlister, England Golf’s Club Support Officer (Lancashire), Keith Morley, Captain, and Simon Fletcher, Head Professional

Morecambe Golf Club http://www.morecambegolfclub.com/

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

Get into golf getintogolf.org

Twitter twitter.com/getintogolf

Facebook facebook.com/Getintogolf