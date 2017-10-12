Community Golf helps to launch StreetGames Festival

The #BeActive Festival took place on the Southbank in London in partnership with StreetGames and UK Active, to celebrate the launch of the European Week of Sport. The week is led by the European Commission and designed to promote grassroots sport and physical activity across Europe.

The Festival offered people the opportunity to try out a wide variety of sports and activities to support them in leading a physically active lifestyle. One of the sports on offer was golf and the Community Golf activity zone proved a lot of fun and challenged all the families and groups of friends that took part.

Community Golf www.communitygolf.co.uk