Carus Green Golf Academy receives PGA accreditation

Carus Green Golf Club’s golf academy has cemented its place as one of the UK’s finest facilities after receiving PGA accreditation.

The newly named ‘PGA Golf Academy, Carus Green, Cumbria’ is launched officially today (April 6) and joins an elite group of PGA branded golf properties around the world.

Carus Green lines up alongside an illustrious group of properties benefitting from the close association with The PGA including The Belfry, Gleneagles and Formby Hall in the UK, together with international facilities in China (Bayhood No.9 and Mission Hills), Cyprus (Aphrodite Hills), Czech Republic (The Oaks), Ireland (University of Limerick), Kenya (Vipingo Ridge), Russia (PGA National), Spain (PGA Catalunya), Thailand (Laguna Phuket) and Turkey (Antalya Golf Club).

The announcement is a huge boost for the 50-strong team at Carus Green and the county’s golfers, with PGA accreditation demonstrating its attainment of the very highest standards in terms of exceptional facilities, teaching and training.

With nine PGA Professionals, an 18-bay top specification driving range, two bespoke Flightscope fitting rooms, an indoor putting lab, chipping and putting green, outdoor all-weather short game practice area and state of the art GC2 golf simulator, Carus Green is renowned as one of the north of England’s premium golfing venues. It was also the setting for the 2017 Trilby Tour Championship of Cumbria and will host this event once again this year.

The PGA’s head of property and development, Guy Moran, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Golf Academy at Carus Green as a PGA-accredited facility and look forward to a successful and long-lasting relationship together. Carus Green joins a select band of PGA branded golf academies worldwide that are leading the way with expert PGA instruction, outstanding facilities and use of the very latest equipment and technology. The PGA brand represents honesty, integrity, innovation and leadership and we are delighted Carus Green shares those values and vision.”

Carus Green’s owner, Graham Curtin, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been endorsed by The PGA as an accredited golf academy and are delighted we have reached the extremely high level of standards required to bear The PGA name.

“The value and global recognition of the PGA brand is huge and will really put Carus Green – and the county of Cumbria – on the map, as a centre of golfing excellence. Our continuing success and this incredible endorsement is resultant of many years of hard work; we could not have had a more positive start to the season.”

