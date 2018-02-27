BGIA Encourages ‘Golf on Prescription’

The BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) who represent the UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services have started working with North Oxford Golf Club to offer free golf lessons and golf course access to those living with diabetes in the Oxfordshire area.

The ‘Golf on Prescription’ initiative will launch in March and will run until June. People can either self-refer or they can be introduced to the programme by a medical professional.

Philip Morley, BGIA Chair said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with various organisations to help deliver these activities aimed at Oxford residents with diabetes. This programme will tackle one of the major health issues that unfortunately affects thousands of people.”

The aim is to help Oxford residents with diabetes to manage their condition which can be done successfully through a combination of medication, following a healthy, balanced diet and importantly getting regular physical activity.

The health benefits of golf are far greater than most of us know, and may have a much greater and broader impact on our wellbeing than we may have realised. Considering how well a good golf facility like North Oxford can appeal to people of all age groups, golf is a wonderful way to encourage exercise.

The programme has been set up to support people with diabetes to get into physical activities. North Oxford Golf Club are offering 3 FREE lessons/golf course access (at specific times) to those living with the condition in Oxford.

Morley continued: “It is part of the BGIA’s ongoing strategy to ‘Promote the health and wellbeing that playing golf can provide’. This pilot scheme encourages doctors within a specific location to think of golf when ‘Social Prescribing’ (a way of linking patients in primary care with sources of support within the community). It provides GPs with a non-medical referral option that can operate alongside existing treatments to improve health and wellbeing.

“One of the BGIA’s aims is to support and champion growth and participation in golf, so we actively encourage the implementation of all solutions that address the issue of introducing more people to our great game. “

BGIA Executive Board member and Sales Director – Motocaddy, Neil Parker said “As all golfers know, a game of golf is both mentally stimulating and physically challenging. Golf may not be considered a physically demanding sport, but one round means you are outside and moving around, walking at a pace of 6-7kmh, for several hours at a time and constantly using your brain for the many mental challenges you face.”

BGIA Executive Board member and Head of Golf – Wilson (UK and Ireland), Lee Farrar continued “Any form of physical exercise helps get the blood pumping to your heart. Walking, carrying your bag and swinging all increase your heart rate and blood flow. Because of this the risk of not only diabetes, but also a stroke is reduced, and there can be positive effects on reducing blood pressure and harmful cholesterol, especially if combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle.”

The BGIA is managed by an Executive Board and an independent Chair. The BGIA Executive Board are elected members who meet regularly to develop the services and direction of the Association. The BGIA represents the vast majority of brands in the golf industry including Callaway, Footjoy, Galvin Green, Lynx, Mizuno, Motocaddy, Powakaddy, Ping, Srixon, Taylormade, Titleist, Wilson and Yonex.

For further information about this initiative please contact BGIA Association Manager, Ciara Morgan – ciara@sportsandplay.com

BGIA www.bgia.org.uk

North Oxford Golf Club http://www.northoxfordgolf.co.uk/