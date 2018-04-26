Annika Returns to Mission Hills China To Host Record-Breaking Girls’ Event

Golfing legend Annika Sorenstam was in southern China yesterday (25th April) to host the eighth edition of her hugely-popular Annika Invitational at Mission Hills. Launched in 2011 as China’s first and only all-girls event, this year features another long list of top female golfers in action at the Mission Hills Dongguan resort from April 25-27.

Some of the top ranked juniors in China including Yin Ruo-Ning, Shi Bing-Yu and 2016 Annika Invitational winner An Ho-Yu are up against the largest ever contingent of overseas golfers, representing countries including Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore and the USA.

“It’s really incredible how much our event has grown since its inception in 2011,” said 10-time Major champion Annika, recently ranked number 6 on ESPN’s list of all-time Most Dominant Athletes. “We’re delighted to have such an exceptional partner in Mission Hills and look forward to yet another extremely successful tournament.”

“We are always delighted to welcome Annika back to her home away from home at Mission Hills and we are in awe of the time and effort she devotes to growing golf globally, including here in China,” added Tenniel Chu, Group Vice-Chairman of Mission Hills. “This year promises to be extra special with so many strong entries. It is also the year of the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina which we will celebrate with an extra team event, giving the players a chance to bid for selection for Buenos Aires 2018.”

With R&A and CGA ranking points on offer, top female golfers aged nine to 17 will compete over three rounds on the highly-acclaimed Annika Course at Mission Hills Dongguan for the title of champion and a place in the prestigious Annika Invitational in the USA. Last year’s champion, Shi Hui-Ying is not defending due to injury.

Annika is spending time with the players both on and off the course, sharing the knowledge and experiences that have made her the most successful female golfer of all time with more than 90 international wins as a professional.

