American Golf to make full Tour debut in Scotland this July
Story published at 17:55, Thursday, June 1st, 2017
American Golf will be entertaining the crowds when the European Tour visits Scotland this July as its successful Golf Show format makes its debut at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links. Covering an impressive 1,800 square metres, the Golf Show will offer visitors a multitude of different ways to get involved, pick up a club and put their skills to the test.
“Our Golf Show brings a new dimension to the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. We’re offering spectators an experience unlike any other they will have had at a Tour event. It gives us a fantastic platform to share the sport we love with people who love the game. This is such an exciting time in the evolution of golf and we are pleased to be part of it,” comments Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf, Daniel Gathercole.
The Golf Show, which is free to all who have purchased a ticket for the event, will offer spectators plenty of opportunities to swing a golf club. They can try the latest equipment from golf’s top manufacturers in a dedicated brand zone, take free PGA Pro lessons and enter any of the various golf skills competitions. There will be live entertainment on the stage throughout the tournament and visitors to the Golf Show will also be able to buy event merchandise and golf equipment – all under one roof!
This new addition to the tournament will certainly entertain the crowds and add value to their experience, which is increasingly important to the success of any event. Tim Hunt, Head of Marketing at the European Tour explains, “Our event attendees come to be entertained and the Golf Show by American Golf does exactly that. They have already hosted thousands of golfers and non-golfers across the UK this spring, so we are delighted to invite them to present the show at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.”
To book your tickets to the Golf Show visit http://www.americangolf.co.uk/free-shows/free-shows.html The Golf Show by American Golf will also feature at The British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House, Newcastle-upon-Tyne (September 28 – October 1).
