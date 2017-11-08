Very Positive SALTEX For Price Turfcare

Price Turfcare’s first visit to SALTEX proved to a very positive experience for Managing Director, Rupert Price and his team.

“As a start-up business which has only been in existence since the beginning of the year, our first visit to SALTEX has been a very positive experience,” he said. “Our stand was next to one of the IOG theatres, which ensured plenty of footfall, before and after each presentation, but having said that, it was very consistent throughout the two days.

“The Ventrac tractor was extremely popular with visitors and we had some great leads, which will keep us very busy in the run-up to Christmas. However, I was very pleased, and mildly surprised, at the level of interest in the Ryan brand. We only took it on in July and will be the sole importers from January 2018, but the brand obviously has a very loyal following across the UK. The equipment is compact and easy to operate and for landscaping contractors who concentrate on maintaining domestic gardens, it appears to be the machinery of choice.

“One of our aims at SALTEX was to look for new dealer partners and this worked well for us. There are several companies interested and again, these will need exploring further over the next couple of months. Yes, I think I can safely say that SALTEX ticked all the boxes.”

