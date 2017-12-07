Strong presence of Open Golf Club at IGTM

Created by a family group specialising in tourism and sports activities, Open Golf Club, the first chain of upmarket golf courses and resorts with a touristic focus, will take part in the IGTM in Cannes with three stands:

Opio Valbonne Resort – Château de la Bégude (stand N40)

Golf de la Grande Bastide (stand M30)

Le Touquet – Hardelot (stand N40)

The company has developed a large portfolio of golf courses and resorts through the creation and acquisition of golf courses in recent years, through management take-overs or voluntary partnerships.

“We are the ideal partner for tour-operators wishing to offer the best of golf and tourism with exclusive trips to their customers in more than 16 European destinations,” said Fernando Sánchez Carballal, the Business Development Director. “Please come and meet our teams. To book an appointment, please contact me fsanchez@opengolfclub.com”

Open Golf Club is a leading international golf management group, based in France. Founded in 1987, it now provides services to 55 golf clubs in 8 countries: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland www.opengolfclub.com