STRI Group announce Research Day dates

STRI Group has announced the dates for its free annual Research Day event, hosted at its world-class facilities in West Yorkshire.

Greenkeepers, grounds staff, course managers, stadium managers and other sportsturf professionals are all invited to attend the open days on the 20th and 21st of September.

On the days STRI consultants will give attendees a guided tour around the STRI research grounds and show partners’ latest trials and technology that will benefit of the sport industry in the future.

There’s also delicious food served throughout the day and it’s a great opportunity to meet and catch-up with fellow sportsturf industry professionals.

The event is supported by Farmura – an Aquatrols company, Bayer, ICL, Syngenta, Sherriff Amenity and StadiaPitch, who are currently investing in R&D projects to help improve the quality and management of sports surfaces.

To book your place on either 20th or 21st please contact info@strigroup.com or call +44 (0) 1274 565131.

STRI www.strigroup.com

