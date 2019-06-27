SALTEX 2019 registration now open

Registration for Europe’s largest annual groundscare exhibition SALTEX 2019 is now open and visitors will notice some notable improvements to the registration process. Visitor registration is an integral part of the customer journey and new for SALTEX 2019 event organisers have partnered with LiveBuzz – the largest registration specialist in the UK which is the preferred supplier for some of the world’s most prestigious events.

Commenting on the new registration partnership, SALTEX event director Matthew Knight said: ““It’s important that our visitors, our exhibitors and their customers have the best possible experience at SALTEX. We are always aiming to make improvements to the show each year and following an open tendering process we appointed LiveBuzz because we want the very best in all aspects of the show.

“We are confident that our visitors will experience a best practice registration process – it will be smoother, more interactive and in addition there will be ten registration terminals at the show entrance meaning that visitors will gain faster entry.”

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham on 30 and 31 October, SALTEX 2019 will feature over 300 exhibitors including some of the biggest names in groundscare. The two-day event will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the very latest industry trends and innovations, enhance their education and learn from industry experts.

The exhibition is the longest-standing event of its kind in the world, having been held almost every year since 1938, and the show is continually evolving with the people of the industry in mind.

This year the show floor will be bursting with everything a visitor needs to increase their efficiency and improve operations – and attendees can expect features such as:

NEW! Eco Village – live demonstrations purely dedicated to environmentally-friendly products.

– live demonstrations purely dedicated to environmentally-friendly products. Learning LIVE – SALTEX’s world-class free educational programme.

– SALTEX’s world-class free educational programme. Pathology and Soil Science LIVE – a look in detail at the symptoms of turfgrass fungal disease problems.

– a look in detail at the symptoms of turfgrass fungal disease problems. SALTEX Innovation Award – celebrating the very best in new groundscare technology.

– celebrating the very best in new groundscare technology. Ask the Expert – free face-to-face turfcare advice.

– free face-to-face turfcare advice. Outdoor Demonstrations – the latest products in action in an area directly outside halls 6,7 and 8.

– the latest products in action in an area directly outside halls 6,7 and 8. SALTEX College Cup – land based colleges compete in an academic test of turf management knowledge.

– land based colleges compete in an academic test of turf management knowledge. Lawn Care Legends LIVE – a fantastic networking opportunity for landscapers and gardeners.

– a fantastic networking opportunity for landscapers and gardeners. Job Clinic – free one-to-one sessions covering CV writing to interview techniques.

Registration is accessible through the SALTEX website and visitors can simply bring their email confirmation (on a phone or a printed copy to the registration desk) which will be located at the show entrance.

SALTEX 2019 takes place at the NEC, Birmingham on October 30 and 31.

For more information visit www.iogsaltex.com