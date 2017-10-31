Registration for GolfBIC 2018 now open

Now in its 7th year the event will take place on Wednesday 24th January 2018 at the Royal Hall in Harrogate in conjunction with BTME, Europe’s leading exhibition for turf professionals and buyers.

GolfBIC, which is jointly hosted by the UK Golf Course Owners Association, the Organisation of Golf & Range Operators and the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association, will feature industry speakers on subjects relevant to golf club owners and managers and boasts one of the highlights of the BTME social calendar with a networking drinks reception.

Included in the speaker programme is Eddie Bullock who will present on Leadership and Management Challenges. Eddie will take a look at some of the management challenges in 2018 and explore tactics for motivating your teams to perform to a higher level.

England Golf’s Head of Club Support Abbie Lench and Richard Haygarth, Owner of Maple Leaf Golf, will jointly present on The Impact of Understanding Your Market, taking a look at the tools England Golf have developed and how Horton Park Golf Club have used them to influence their approach.

David Standing, CEO, Accordant Partners will outline why social media is the reason you will still be in business in three years and how you can leverage it right now, with little additional cost.

Nick Solski who owns Boomers & Swingers Driving Range in Manchester will present How Reframing the Driving Range Experience Allowed Us to Charge More! Nick will explain what he has done to increase participation, enjoyment and profit.

Paul Dellanzo, Chairman, Dellanzo Group will challenge the traditional image of golf and discuss how to make it ‘cool’ and in turn more profitable for clubs.

Robert B. Cook, the UK Managing Director of Virgin Active UK will present What Golf Can Learn from the Wider Leisure industry and will look at Virgin Active UK’s success in delivering a ‘Club Experience’ promoting health, wellbeing and lifestyle.

Also returning to Harrogate will be BBC Breakfast presenter and keen golfer Naga Munchetty who will host GolfBIC 2018.

Bookings made by 30 November 2017 will be at an early bird rate for members of UKGCOA, OGRO, BIGGA, PGA and GCMA at £35.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments. Non-members can attend for £100.00 + VAT including lunch and refreshments.

For more information visit http://www.ukgcoa.com/golfbic