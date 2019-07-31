R&A Chief Executive to open CMAE European Conference

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) is delighted to announce that R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers will open the 2019 European Conference on Club Management 17-19 November, Clube Naval de Cascais (pictured above), Portugal.

Slumbers will present the opening session of the Conference and talk about the Destination and Future of the R&A, Golf Clubs and the Sustainability in which R&A’s Steve Isaac is currently working with “Golf Course 2030”.

Golf Course 2030 (GC2030) was established in 2018 as an industry initiative to consider the impacts, both positive and negative, of the changing climate, resource constraints and regulation on course condition and playability. Its aim is to produce a roadmap that will steer the sport to address the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities that these issues present.

“It’s a great honour for us to welcome Martin and we look forward to him sharing his insights with delegates,” said CMAE’s Director of Education Torbjorn Johanssen. “It’s just one more reason for CMAE members to sign up to this year’s conference.”

The CMAE’s European Conference takes place at Clube Naval de Cascais over two days, located on the bay of Cascais, right on the Atlantic Ocean and 11 miles from Lisbon. Those booking their place before 31 August will benefit from an early bird discount of £444, a reduction from the full fee of £500.

For more information and to register for the conference visit https://www.cmaeurope.org/news-events/european-conference

Please note this event is open to CMAE members and members of Alliance Partners only. Non-members should click here for information on joining.

