Provision Events Partners with CSM Live

Experiential brand activation experts Provision Events has entered into a partnership with the world’s leading brand and live events company, CSM Live. By combining their expertise the companies promise to deliver a more complete customer experience for clients who want to engage with sports fans across the globe.

Since 2004, Provision Events has provided fanzones and downtown experiences at numerous high-profile sporting events including the Ryder Cup, Wimbledon, the Olympics and The Open Golf Championship. It has also provided activations on behalf of sports bodies including the European Tour and PGA Tour. CSM Live is vastly experienced at delivering a multitude of branding services for similarly high-profile events across the globe, which makes the companies perfect bedfellows.

As part of the agreement, both parties will work together to identify opportunities for existing clients in the UK, the US and further afield. Nick Clemens, Founder and Managing Director of Provision Events, is excited by the opportunities this agreement presents, “To be invited to work alongside a company with the global reach and stature of CSM Live bears testament to the quality of our work. We are confident that this partnership will open up new doors for us as well as enabling CSM Live to offer unrivalled experiential activation for its clients. This is an exciting time for the business and I look forward to seeing where this partnership can take us.”

CSM Live CEO, Alastair Bewick, said: “It’s great for CSM Live to be able to offer the expertise of Provision when it comes to delivering a truly engaging fan experience.”

Provision Events www.provisionevents.co.uk