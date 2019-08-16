PGA Fashion & Demo Experience hits the jackpot in Vegas

The 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience welcomed thousands of PGA Professionals, industry leaders and lifestyle specialty retailers from 46 US states and 14 countries to Las Vegas for two days and nights packed with merchandise sourcing, buying, product testing, education, professional networking and special events.

The annual industry gathering, coinciding with Las Vegas Fashion Week and multiple fashion trade shows, featured nearly 200 participating brands and companies, a new Technology Forum, and a comprehensive Education Conference.

“Each day and night of the 2019 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience was full of business-building opportunities on the Show floor and during exciting new special events in the evenings,” said PGA Worldwide Golf Exhibitions Event Vice President Marc Simon. “Our participating companies enjoyed steady traffic and PGA Professionals and buyers found a great mix of new merchandise to drive grassroots retail. Valuable insights were gained in education programs and, importantly, industry professionals across all sectors enjoyed connecting with peers at events like the Fashion Show at TAO Nightclub and the Demo Experience at Topgolf.”

Participating companies included up-and-coming designers, entrepreneurs entering the market, veteran golf manufacturers, established apparel brands and market leaders. More than 100 top apparel brands took advantage of the upscale PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, including companies such as Ahead, Antigua, Bobby Jones, Callaway Apparel, Cutter & Buck, Donald Ross Sportswear, Dunning, ECCO, EP NY, FJ, Fairway & Greene, Greg Norman Collection, Jamie Sadock, J. Lindeberg, Linksoul, Peter Millar, PUMA Golf, Straight Down Clothing, Under Armour, Vineyard Vines, Zero Restriction and many more.

Top equipment and technology companies showcased their newest innovations and included brands such as Callaway, Cobra, FlightScope, Foresight Sports, Full Swing, Honma, Mizuno, Srixon/Cleveland and Yamaha.

Technology Forum & Education Conference

Jay Karen, CEO of the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), led two technology panel programs to improve customer engagement through golf entertainment technology and to boost customer spending and engagement utilizing facility management technology.

“Through the Technology Forum, we are trying to encourage PGA Professionals and facility owners to utilize the latest technologies to generate new revenue opportunities,” said Jay Karen. “I’m bullish on technology in the golf business because there is so much potential. Most people are using only five percent of the technology available to them, so if we can convince our front-end users to utilize even 30 percent, that represents a significant increase in revenue-generation, and everyone benefits.”

The PGA Fashion & Demo Experience will return to the Las Vegas on August 11–12, 2020. Visit PGALasVegas.com for more information.