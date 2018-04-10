Happy Laem Chabang Return for AGIF Turfgrass Management Expo

The Asian Golf Industry Federation’s (AGIF) 2018 Turfgrass Management Exposition made a successful return to Laem Chabang International Golf Club.

More than 250 course superintendents and club managers from 20 countries attended the sixth edition of the event that showcased the very latest in golf course equipment and machinery.

Held under the auspices of the Thai Golf Course Superintendents’ Association (TGCSA), the Expo was part of a three-day gathering in the Central Thai beach resort that was highlighted by a high-profile conference on Sustainable Turfgrass Management in Asia.

The conference at Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel was organised by the TGCSA for the Thailand Golf Association, with support from The R&A and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Working closely with the TGCSA, the AGIF Turfgrass Management Exposition featured an array of equipment from 30-plus exhibitors as well as product demonstrations.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This Pattaya Turfgrass Management Exposition has been one of the highlights on the Federation’s calendar for many years now and continues to be one of our best-supported events.

“We congratulate the TGCSA on their positive initiatives and thank them for their continued efforts to raise standards.”

Sponsors included Campey Turf Care Systems, Gateway Equipment (for John Deere, Tru Turf, EZ-GO), Jacobsen, Toro, Forest Park (for Maredo), Jebsen & Jessen (for Avant, Graden, Simplot, Spectrum Technologies and Toro Irrigation), Rain Bird, Shriro Equipment (for Turfco), Atlas Turf, Foley United and Golf Centra.

After four years at Laem Chabang, the Expo was moved to the Pattana Golf Club and Resort in 2017. But this year saw a return to the familiar surrounds of Laem Chabang.

Lynge said: “Our appreciation to the management and staff at Laem Chabang for their hospitality. Our members always enjoy their visits to the club.

“At the AGIF, our role remains predominantly to provide support and organise part of the meeting, allowing practical training on the golf course. We are delighted to be supporting education programmes such as this.”

Emphasising the AGIF’s aim to support the entire industry, the field day was open to members and non-members of the Federation.

In 2017, the AGIF organised Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Plans are to run at least another four in 2018.

In addition to Pattaya, the AGIF will stage the Philippine Golf Course Management Conference at Cavite’s Orchard Golf and Country Club on May 3-4 followed by a Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar and Field Day at Ho Chi Minh City’s Song Be Golf Resort on May 10.

For further information and to book exhibition space, please contact the AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia