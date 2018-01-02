Golf Business International On Show At Celtic Manor 

Members of Golf Business International, the unique group of skilled, experienced golf industry professionals, have been allocated their own panel slot at the inaugural Golf Business Innovation Show, to take place at Celtic Manor Resort, on February 1, 2018.

The Golf Business Innovation Show claims to be the first conference and exhibition to ‘purely focus on diversification within golf clubs and business’. It aims to provide support, insight, and case studies on sustainability through innovation and diversification.

Almost 50 speakers from clubs, businesses and organisations of various sizes will share their experiences in panel discussions and case-study presentations. Around 300 delegates – senior decision makers from golf clubs across the UK – will also hear from leading suppliers about the work they are doing within golf to help diversify through innovation to help create new sources of income.

Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan believes the show provides a great platform for his members. He said: “We feel the Golf Business Innovation Show is a welcome addition to a golf industry calendar that has, sadly, seen a significant reduction in events in recent years. It has the potential to become a regular fixture in that calendar and we are delighted to be able to play a part in, hopefully, establishing it.

“It is the perfect audience for our members and chimes with the ethos of our organisation which is constantly looking to assist with innovative use of land, the creation of new revenue streams and future-proofing golf clubs and the game of golf.”

Members lined up to feature in the ‘panel’ include Swan, an architect with family-owned Swan Golf Designs; Melior Golf’s Andrew Lloyd Skinner; and representatives from Golf Business International’s corporate partner Huxley Golf.

Formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, Golf Business International is unique in its ability to make available a team of highly respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

