Chan Primed for Philippine Golf Course Management Conference

Christine Chan Wai-yee, one of Asia’s most respected turfgrass experts, will deliver two keynote presentations at next month’s Philippine Golf Course Management Conference.

Organised by the Federation of Golf Clubs Philippines in co-operation with the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the two-day event (May 3-4) in Dasmarinas City is presented by the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF).

More than 125 golf course superintendents, course maintenance managers, golf directors and club managers are expected to be present at The Orchard Golf and Country Club.

Golf Course Superintendent at The Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course, a 54-hole complex in Hong Kong, Chan has more than 20 years’ experience in the turfgrass industry.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “As a former President of the South China Turf Manager Association and an international member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), Christine has been one of the region’s most foremost turfgrass practitioners for more than two decades.

“Testament to her standing is that she won the GCSAA’s International Environmental Leader Golf Award in 2016 and is now managing a team of 84 overseeing the three courses at Kau Sai Chau, which is Audubon Certified and GEO Certified.

“The AGIF is committed to not only building the capacity of turfgrass managers in Asia but also having education delivered by experts based in Asia. We are, therefore, delighted that Christine will be joining us in Manila.”

At the Philippine Conference, Chan will make presentations on the Golf Environment Organisation’s (GEO) OnCourse programme and certification as well as discussing greens renovations.

Chan graduated with a Masters’ degree in Turf Management from the University of Sydney and a Bachelors’ degree in Applied Biology (major in Environmental Studies) from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Experienced in managing warm season grasses, Chan has been involved in daily maintenance as well as the construction of Kau Sai Chau’s East Course and other renovation projects.

Within her remit also is the preparation of Kau Sai Chau courses for tournaments, enabling her to call upon the experience she gained during a three-month stint in the United Kingdom when she was involved in the course set-up for the English Open and Open Championship.

Chan said: “I’m looking forward to the conference in the Philippines and to sharing the story of Kau Sai Chau and the club’s on-going commitment to the environment.”

Mike Carey, Head of Golf Operations at Kau Sai Chau, added: “We’re delighted that Christine has been given the opportunity to share the Kau Sai Chau/GEO experience with industry peers.”

Of the conference’s return to the acclaimed Cavite facility, a former host to the Johnnie Walker Classic, Lynge added: “Once more the AGIF is delighted to return to The Orchard Golf and Country Club for what has historically proved a highly successful event.

“Our thanks and appreciation go to President Conrad Benitez and his team at The Orchard. Without their generous support and the backing of our sponsors it would not be possible to stage events such as these.”

A full day of seminars is scheduled for May 3. The following day will feature field demonstrations and an equipment exhibition, open to members and non-members of the Federation.

In 2017, the AGIF organised Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition to last month’s Turfgrass Management Exposition in Pattaya and the Philippine Golf Course Management Conference, the AGIF will stage a Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar and Field Day at Ho Chi Minh City’s Song Be Golf Resort on May 10. Plans are to run at least another three events in 2018.

For further information and to book exhibition space, please contact the AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

