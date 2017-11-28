BIGGA’s ‘Magnificent 10’ prepare for Texas (Golf Industry) Show-down

The 10 successful BIGGA members who will saddle up for a trip to San Antonio, Texas next year as part of the BIGGA Delegation sponsored by Bernhard and Company, have been revealed.

BIGGA’s golf course managers and greenkeepers will enjoy the trip of a lifetime to the Golf Industry Show, one of the major events in the industry calendar. The GCSAA-organised educational conference takes place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio from 3-8 February 2018.

A place on the ‘Bernhard Delegation’, as it is commonly known in the industry, gives access not only to the GIS, but the delegates will also meet industry experts, enjoy field trips to top US golf courses and take part in the educational conference, building a global network of contacts.

The delegates for 2017 are:

Stuart Adams, Head Greenkeeper, Cardigan Golf Club

Craig Berry, Course Supervisor, St Andrews Links Trust

James Bonfield, Course Manager, The Hertfordshire Golf Club

Thomas Jacques, Greenkeeper, Royal Lytham & St Annes

Richard Johnstone, Course Manager, Nairn Dunbar Golf Links

Jamie Martin, Head Greenkeeper, Gifford Golf Club

Tom Smith, Head Greenkeeper, Wickham Park Golf Club

Timothy Lewis Sethi, Golfpark Zurichsee

David Warner, Deputy Head Greenkeeper, Woking Golf Club

Andy Whyman, Head Greenkeeper, Pryors Hayes Golf Club

Each of the delegates completed an application form before being invited to a second application stage, consisting of interviews with representatives from BIGGA and Bernhard and Company.

The 10 BIGGA members will travel together to America for the GIS, where they will enjoy fantastic networking opportunities and hands-on access to world-leading golf course and facility management solutions. The delegates will also attend some of the GIS’s superb educational seminars, presentations and workshops.

In addition to visiting the exhibition, the delegates will act as ambassadors for BIGGA and Bernhard by manning the BIGGA booth at the show.

The Bernhard Delegation is one of the industry’s most established and popular trips, and many of the delegates have described it as one of the highlights of their career.

Jim Croxton, CEO of BIGGA, said: “A place on the BIGGA Delegation to the Golf Industry Show has become synonymous with BIGGA members who are dedicated and passionate about striving to improve their own abilities, and as such we can’t ask for better ambassadors to represent the association Stateside.

“Through the continued and excellent support of Bernhard and Company, I am delighted that we are able to offer these 10 BIGGA members what is certain to be a career-defining experience.”

Steve Nixon, Global Director of Sales for Bernhard and Company, said: “Bernhard are very proud to sponsor the BIGGA delegation and would like to congratulate all 10 delegates for the quality of their application. We are looking forward to spending time with them all and helping them towards developing their career further through this experience.”

Applications for the 2019 Bernhard Delegation will be launched in July – keep an eye out for updates in Greenkeeper International and online at the BIGGA website.

