Award winners European Golf Business Conference 2018

During the European Golf Business Conference the EGCOA handed out 3 awards to those who have done a great job the last year.

2018 EGCOA Award – Alastair Spink



Alastair received the EGCOA Award because of his great work. Alastair designed a female participation and coaching programme that with the support of leading global agricultural company, Syngenta, has now grown into an internationally acclaimed project called love.golf. As love.golf’s head coach Alastair supports a team of like-minded and forward-thinking coaches, helping to create opportunities and share best practice for building and growing a community of new and existing female golfers. On top of that Alastair completed a Post Graduate degree in Sports Coaching at the University of Birmingham and more recently a Master’s degree with a focus upon gender and the sport v social challenges experienced by many women as they negotiate their participation through golf. He is now considering his options for a PhD, to continue his research, hoping to share results and findings across the golf industry and beyond.

2018 Golf Federation of the Year Award – Österreichischer Golf-Verband (OGV)

New this year is the Golf Federation of the Year Award. The EGCOA wants to emphasize the importance of a well-functioning Golf Federation in each country. To give this more attention the EGCOA will hand out the award for most innovative Golf Federation. This year the honor went to the Österreichischer Golf-Verband, which is one of the most forward thinking and acting Federations in Europe. CEO Robert Fiegl and his team do a stellar job in promoting the game and business of golf in their country while also keeping a clear vision on the developments in golf on a European level. An example for other Federations.

2018 Innovation Award – Hotels On the Golf Course

Hotels on the Golf Course is a new concept created by the BVGA (Golf Course Owners Association of Germany, Austria and Switzerland). The concept: Overnight lodging on green playgrounds. Hotels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, all located on golf courses, joined forces for a new marketing cooperation. To date 29 hotels in Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain are members of the constantly growing group “Hotels auf dem Golfplatz” (Hotels on the Golf Course).

