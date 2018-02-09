7th Annual Golf Business & Industry Convention takes place at BTME

The UK Golf Course Owners Association’s annual event, the Golf Business & Industry Convention (GolfBIC) took place in Harrogate last month during the BTME week.

The event, which is now in its 7th year, was jointly presented between UKGCOA and the Organisation of Golf & Range Operators (OGRO) and in association with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA). The unique event attracted over 100 delegates including golf course owners, operators and leading figures from the golf industry.

GolfBIC was once again hosted by self-confessed golf addict, BBC’s Naga Munchetty and included keynote speakers from across the golf industry who tackled subjects such as social media, changing the face of golf, leadership and management challenges and the impact of understanding your market.

David Standing, CEO of Accordant Partners was one of the standout sessions with delegates highlighting the power of social media, why it is the reason golf courses will still be in business in 3 years and how to leverage it with little cost.

Also on the programme were duo Abbie Lench from England Golf and Richard Haygarth, Director of Maple Leaf Golf who provided a fantastic case study on how Horton Park Golf Club have used mapping tools from England Golf to reach their potential market.

Virgin Active’s Managing Director Robert Cook provided an insight from outside of the golf industry whilst Nick Solski, Owner of Boomers and Swingers Driving Range explained how he gave a unique twist on the driving range experience.

UKGCOA Chairman, Richard Haygarth was delighted with the third GolfBIC at Harrogate: “This was our third year in Harrogate and we have continued to attract some of the very best speakers from the golf industry and beyond. Even more important is the fact that over 100 industry professionals came along for fresh inspiration from the speakers and their peers. BIGGA have created a fantastic exhibition, with outstanding educational opportunities and it is a perfect fit for the UKGCOA to be a part of such a professionally run event. Our congratulations to BIGGA and we look forward to a long a productive collaboration.”

UK Golf Course Owners Association www.ukgcoa.com