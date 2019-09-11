Woodbridge begins bunker renovation project

Woodbridge Golf Club in Suffolk has announced a major renovation project that will involve the renovation of all the bunkers of on its 27-hole heathland course.

Under the guidance of renowned architect Martin Hawtree, the 126-year-old club plans to rebuild 12 bunkers and re-profile all the others together with replenishment of Buckbricks natural sand after a long-term trial. The members have given their full backing of the project, which will see Profusion carry out the work this autumn under the guidance of Woodbridge’s head greenkeeper Paul Lawrence.

“The work is long overdue, and although we have rebuilt several bunkers over the last few years, this will ensure consistency throughout the course,” commented Club Secretary Sean Clark. “We will close nine holes at a time, and take the opportunity of further restoration work to tees, as well as the removal of unwanted vegetation and trees. Over the past two years the course has gradually been transformed to open up views and bring back the true heathland feel. This year the heather was absolutely stunning as a result of the work and the tireless efforts of our green staff.”

The Hawtree family has been long associated with Woodbridge, and will continue to be consulted over future plans that the club will be undertaking.