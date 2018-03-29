Winter Course Work at St Enodoc Enhances Playability & Appearance

A rolling programme of work on the Church Course at St Enodoc (www.st-enodoc.co.uk) over the winter has enhanced the playability of the championship links as well as the appearance of one of England’s most highly-regarded courses.

One of the main renovation exercises carried out by the club was the re-levelling of the tee complexes on the 1st, 5th and 10th holes and at the same time increasing the size of the tees in order to protect them during the busy summer season.

On the 10th hole that winds past the Norman Church the work done has made this notoriously difficult hole easier to tackle whilst simultaneously improving both the look and vista of the hole. The invasive and overgrown scrub area that ran along the length of the hole has been removed to give enhanced visibility when playing the approach shot whilst the stream beside the green has been widened to add to the charm of the famous Signature Hole.

Meanwhile the fairway bunkers on the 13th hole running along the back of the Church have been re-profiled, again to make the hole a little more forgiving and cosmetically appealing. The bases have been levelled in line with other bunkers on the course and the heights of the faces reduced, though the faces have now been moulded to collect any balls that reach the bunkers in order to protect the hole from the big hitters.

Consideration has also been given to lady golfers with the construction of a new forward ladies tee on the 501-yard, par 5 16th hole. The impetus for this change was partly as a result of a recommendation by the famed golf course architect, Tom Doak, and partly down to the fact that the ladies have been struggling on this tee since it was moved 75 yards back in 2006. The extra length plus the prevailing wind made it a very challenging hole, but now a good golfer should reach the green in three and a competent one in four, making it much more manageable.

In line with St Enodoc’s policy over the last few years of maintaining its secondary course, The Holywell, to the same level and conditioning as the main course, the winter work also included lifting and levelling the tees on the 1st and 8th holes of the Holywell.

In addition, St Enodoc recently replaced its cutting fleet with some new Toro equipment and purchased a tractor-mounted Vredo overseeder which will help improve the conditioning of the greens and playing surfaces around the greens.

“The work undertaken on both courses over the winter is all part of our aim to offer our members and guests the best possible experience on our golf courses, to make sure they enjoy them – rather than struggle around them – and to ensure that they look as good as they can against the stunning backdrop of natural vistas that we are lucky enough to have here at St Enodoc,” comments course manager Scott Gibson, who oversaw the project alongside general manager Simon Greatorex and head professional Nick Williams.

So members and visitors heading down to the club this summer can expect a slightly more forgiving round, a course that looks ever more pleasing on the eye and one that is in tip top condition.

Top picture: The new forward ladies tee on the 16th of the Church Course

St Enodoc www.st-enodoc.co.uk