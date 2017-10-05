Water Made Irrigation Ready by Otterbine At The R&A

Otterbine’s High Volume aerator has been installed at The R&A practice facility in Kingsbarns, Scotland, to keep the water well-aerated and the build-up of algae to a minimum.

Paul Kimber from Kimber Golf, golf course architect and contractor working on The R&A’s golf side of the facility, says: “It was exciting to be able to get involved with The R&A on a project that has pushed forward a sustainable approach to golf design and construction. From its inception, the project has asked pertinent questions as to how and why things are done and how can they be improved.

“Otterbine was considered a good choice to aerate the water for irrigating the course, based on the good company it keeps under Reesink Turfcare distributorship. Reliable after-sales service was important and we know through our work with Reesink and its Toro products this is what we’d get. Otterbine is providing us with the high-quality solution for an important client we would expect.”

And that solution is clean and healthy water. Callum Oliphant, managing director of Applied Irrigation, one of Scotland’s leading irrigation specialists, who worked with The R&A and Kimber Golf on making this product choice, says: “Irrigation is vital to keep the greens in the best condition so tests can be performed on a true playing surface and clean healthy water is essential for that. One pond feeds the entire underground irrigation tank so we knew the product we chose had to be able to shift a good quantity of water.

“Otterbine is the best on the market and the High Volume in particular is powerful with impressive oxygen transfer and pumping rates. Keeping the water clean and healthy won’t be a problem for this system.”

Otterbine is the only manufacturer to have oxygen transfer and pumping rates independently tested and published on its aeration systems with the High Volume offering the highest in the industry.

Moving an impressive 3.3lbs or 1.5kg of oxygen per horsepower hour and pumping over 900GPM or 198 m3/hr, Otterbine’s experience is obvious in the performance and results of the High Volume. Constructed from stainless steel, thermoplastics and with a rugged low speed motor, this system is built to deliver results no matter what the aquatic environment.

The R&A, through R&A Rules Ltd, governs on behalf of over 30 million golfers in 140 countries. Rigorous state-of-the-art testing is performed by scientists, robots and some of the most elite players on the circuit, on the small but perfectly formed practice facility. The added benefit of the bubbling water sound of the High Volume is, says Callum, conducive to creating a tranquil and relaxing place to put the equipment through its paces.

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland for Otterbine water management systems for the golf and groundscare sectors.

