Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, Tees Off with Huxley Golf

Huxley Golf has recently completed the installation of a large all-weather practice tee area at the prestigious Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. The 12ft (3.6m) wide by 84ft (25.6m) long tee, incorporating 10 bays, was created using Huxley Golf Premier Tee Turf 2. Work was carried out during the autumn in readiness for play throughout the winter months.

Huxley Golf’s Hugh Fraser oversaw the project, working alongside, and at the request of, Course Manager Steve Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: “We strive to be the ultimate golf destination and that means being the best in all that we do. Our members were requesting the opportunity to play and enjoy our beautiful facilities here during the seasonal closure of the main course and we responded to this with our new all-weather practice tee facility. In line with the rest of the course, it was expertly designed and installed – it looks fantastic and it plays exceptionally well. The impact of this work has been most encouraging: we no longer have to close our practice tee for winter and the feedback that I have received from our valued members has been incredibly positive.”

Hugh Fraser added: “The inclusion of an all-weather practice tee will not only benefit members but the whole team at Trump International Golf Links. Using our world class surfaces during the challenging Scottish winters alleviates the problem of wear and tear, allowing the natural grass areas to successfully germinate. And, with virtually no maintenance requirement, it will have minimal impact on the greenkeeping team’s schedule, enabling them to concentrate on ensuring that the course looks its very best for the 2018 season.”

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the North Sea, the highly acclaimed 7,400 yard, par 72 championship course weaves through majestic dunes and rises to offer breath-taking panoramic views of the sea. Each hole boasts distinct characteristics and unique features to create an unparalleled test for keen golfers.

Trump International Golf Links joins a formidable line-up of premier Scottish golf clubs that have installed a Huxley Golf all-weather facility; these include St Andrews, Gleneagles, Carnoustie and Royal Troon.

The PGA accredited Huxley Golf provides premier all-weather surfaces for golf around the world for individuals, training and coaching establishments, golf resorts, ranges and academies as well as many top-flight courses.The

Trump International Golf Links http://www.trumpgolfscotland.com