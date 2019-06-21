Trafford Golf Centre installs Sawgrass ‘Island Green’ replica on range

Trafford Golf Centre, the UK’s busiest driving range, has invested £20,000 to build an exact replica of one of the most iconic par-three holes in the world, the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The latest addition to the Manchester-based driving range and golf academy is a real game changer, following a £30,000 investment earlier this year to bring a dedicated short game practice area, featuring the best Huxley synthetic turf, to the popular Trafford City golfing attraction. The 137-yard 17th at Sawgrass is one of golf’s most recognisable and difficult holes in golf, and customers at the centre can now enjoy true-to-scale green dimensions and practice the same distance as if playing on the course in Florida.

Pete Styles, the Director of Golf at Trafford Golf Centre, said: “We value the quality of practice at Trafford Golf Centre and we always strive to offer the best service, balls, mats and targets. Golf fans will have watched The Players Championship and seen the world’s best players dunk it in the water. With the addition of this island green replica, customers can try it out for themselves without the flight to America’s south coast. We hope our customers enjoy the range upgrade and we look forward to hosting our ‘nearest the pin’ competitions in the summer months.”

Trafford Golf Centre is the biggest golf academy in the north west, with nine PGA professionals, and features a wealth of services and facilities, including 16 Toptracer bays; six target greens spread over 300 yards; Power Tee automatic ball machines on 26 bays; a licensed café and bar, plus the largest American Golf retail store in the north. The centre is also home to the 18-hole adventure golf course, Dino Falls.