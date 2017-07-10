Toro Brings the Wow Factor and More Members to Chevin Golf Club

Chevin Golf Club’s first Toro fleet has brought the wow factor to an already impressive course and according to course manager Andy Mellor club membership has increased.

The 18-hole course six miles north of Derby, which is a mix of parkland and moorland, has long impressed its players for its good test of golf over 6000 yards. However, when Andy joined the club a year ago, from St Austell Golf Club in Cornwall, he felt he could take the club to the next level by bringing in Toro.

“The course was in a good state when I arrived, but as with everything I felt there were some areas where improvements could be made,” he says. “We’re a part-parkland course and one of the problem areas was the finish we were getting around the trees and on the roughs. I have used Toro before and I thought the answer to the problem would be the Groundsmaster 7200, and I’m pleased to say I was right. The accessibility it gives is fantastic, it’s in and out of the trees in no time. The range of cuts is extensive and that has allowed us to create a more bespoke cutting regime and a much smarter aesthetic on the roughs.”

Joining the GM7200 in the deal are the Greensmaster TriFlex 3400, Groundsmaster 4700-D, Reelmaster 3100-D, Reelmaster 3100-D with Sidewinder, Reelmaster 5510-D fairway mower and the ProCore 648 aerator, and Andy comments it is “a good selection of machines that work really well together”.

But making a particularly good impression with the five-strong greenkeeping team is the Reelmaster 3100-D with Sidewinder, with Andy calling it “the machine of the moment”. Andy says the machine earns this high praise because of the option to shift the cutting units from side to side: “The Reelmaster and Sidewinder combination is a winner. Being able to move the cutting units left and right gives an extra 24 inches and increases the overhang for trimming. The team finds this particularly beneficial when it comes to maintaining the bunkers and lakes and ponds. There’s no risk of damaging the walls because the weight is balanced away from the edge, and of course therefore there’s less risk that the machine and operator may tip into the bunker or lake!”

He continues: “Bringing in Toro has eliminated all the niggles and little problems remaining on the course and as a result playability is further improved. Member retention is excellent and since Toro came on board, 60 new members have joined.”

It’s not just the machines though, the service from dealer Cheshire Turf Machinery has played a large part in Andy’s satisfaction. “I had a fantastic relationship with the Toro dealership Devon Garden Machinery who covered my previous club and the backup and support from Cheshire Turf Machinery here has been brilliant, too,” he says. “Nothing is too hard for my contact Chris Halley and it’s clear Reesink Turfcare takes a great deal of care over which dealerships to work with.”

Next for Chevin is an increase in utility vehicles. Quotes from Cheshire Turf Machinery are in and the wheels are in motion for Chevin to have a completely Toro red fleet.

