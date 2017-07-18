The Demand for Top Quality Grows with The Experience

The Scandinavian, less than half an hour from central Copenhagen, recently completed a Total Solutions Agreement with Reesink Turfcare DK on a rolling replacement program of their comprehensive fleet of Toro equipment.

30 years of satisfaction made it simple for Russell Anderson, Golf Course Manager at The Scandinavian, to once again choose Toro equipment.

The deal will help maintain the exceptionally high standard of course presentation expected of Golf Digest’s two top ranked courses in Denmark. Its burgeoning reputation of superb manicuring and turf quality has significantly contributed to the continuing growth of the membership at The Scandinavian in a difficult market since its grand opening in autumn 2010.

“I have been a Toro user now for 30 years and have always been delighted with the quality of the machinery and support,” said Anderson. “When we were ready to change the machinery at The Scandinavian we tested many alternatives but ultimately came back to what we consider the best.”

Since the construction phase from 2006 onwards, the verdant acres of the two 18-hole courses, designed by Robert Trent Jones II, have been nursed and manicured by Anderson and his team of 20+ greenkeepers.

Reesink Turfcare DK has been involved from the inception of The Scandinavian ensuring that Toro turf machinery ensured the best conditions for the members and their guests at the venue in the Farum suburb of the Danish capital.

“The replacement of the machinery has started, and we’re delighted with the equipment that has arrived,” added Anderson. “We look forward to having the full new fleet. This means we can continue to deliver the standard of presentation of the golf courses that we want to achieve for our members.”

The rolling replacement program will include green’s and tee’s, fairway and rough mowers, sprayers, heavy and mid-duty utility vehicles, greens-rollers, blowers, mechanical bunker rakes and material handlers. Current equipment will be replaced with new units as needed, based on the hours of use, condition and importance of each product.

Before its transformation into two of Northern Europe’s finest courses, the land of the Old and New course was previously home to a military practice area for over 60-years – and before that a clay quarry. Time and effort has produced an outstanding venue, home to Denmark’s finest playing professionals who represent the venue competing on the major tours across the globe.

During the development of the 200+ hectares, the utmost consideration has been given to the environment, its sustainability and the attention to detail has been immense.

The 2.200 Toro sprinklers provide accurate and efficient irrigation, and rainwater is recycled through more than 100 kilometres of drainage. This makes play possible with even 100 mm rain per hour, and also helps to support the amazing wildlife, flora and fauna.

Crown deer roam freely across the plains and among the copses and forestry. Less visible, but equally as important and even more rare, large water lizards and Rana Arvalis Moor frogs living on the 75 percent non-cultivated section of recreated nature.

As an iconic segue from nature, the clubhouse is designed by Henning Larsen Architects and predominately consists of four raw materials: Slate from Otta in Norway, 120-year old American Douglas Pine, harvested from the Black Forest in Germany, and where the heartwood is used for the huge truss which supports the slate roof. Glass and the stretchable zinc and copper alloy ‘tombak’ complete the quartet.

The 36 holes was designed by chief designer and president Bruce Charlton from Robert Trent Jones II, and his intention was to create a facility that could be used by any golfer and for any major tournament. Yet it is not a daunting experience. Five tees on each hole cater for almost all standards of players, the hallmark of a great challenge. Each hole offers an intended optical illusion in addition to vary both in distance, level and the optimal direction of play, be it your choice of pragmatism or risk and reward.

“At The Scandinavian we strive to produce the very best playing surfaces possible. This began with the construction quality and continued with the investment in a great team and the very best maintenance equipment”, said David Shepherd, CEO of The Scandinavian since November 2016.

“Since opening in 2010 we have never compromised on quality and Russell was ready to begin to replace the golf maintenance fleet when I joined. This philosophy remained paramount. We are delighted with the machinery we have received and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with Reesink and Toro and showing our members the benefits of the new equipment during the playing season.”

Reesink Turfcare DK http://reesinkturfcare.dk/

The Scandinavian http://thescandinavian.dk/

Tweet