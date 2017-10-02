Textron Golf Chosen at Hogs Head Golf Club 

Hogs Head Golf Club, a brand-new course located in County Kerry, Ireland, has chosen equipment from Textron Golf (Jacobsen®, E-Z-GO® and Cushman®) to maintain its surfaces. The course replaces Skellig Bay Golf Club and has been built in the picturesque town of Waterville, with golfers able to enjoy spectacular views of the Irish coast and Atlantic Ocean. Local dealer Broderick Grass Machinery demonstrated and delivered the new machinery.

The machinery purchased by the Club includes three LF577 fairway mowers, one AR522 rough mower, one AR-3 rotary mower, two GP400 greens mowers, two Eclipse 322 greens mowers, 10 Greens King mowers for tees and greens, a Jacobsen Truckster, two ISEKI tractors, 20 E-Z-GO RXV ELiTE Freedom golf cars and a Cushman Hauler PRO.

David Daly is the golf course superintendent at Hogs Head Golf Club. Commenting on the opening of the new course, and the equipment purchased, he said:

“This is a very exciting time for everyone involved in this project. We started construction in March 2016 where we used 150,000 tonnes of sand to cap all playing areas with eight inches of sand. The course will play firm, fast and dry all year round. It has been an eye-opening experience, but the results speak for themselves.

“We chose equipment from Textron Golf because Jacobsen was recommended by Michael Murphy at Waterville Golf Links, and I have used the machines in the past and they have always been very good. The technology on the Eclipse is the best you’ll find, and it also provides us with a fantastic quality of cut. I am also very impressed with the LF577; it now takes us half the time to cut the fairways than it used to on the old course.

“A crucial part of the decision-making process was the relationship with the dealer and the back-up support we would receive. This is where Brodericks, and our local dealer Pat Geaney, really made our minds up for us. The companies both provide the best service around, and I know I can have parts delivered the same day if needed. I’m very happy with the equipment from Textron Golf, and the support from our dealers.”

Niall Moran is the general manager at Hogs Head Golf Club, and was responsible for the purchase of the new E-Z-GO ELiTE Freedom golf cars. He said: “Investing in these golf cars was a no-brainer for the Club. They deliver the best performance, save us the most money by reducing electricity bills, and are light on the course which prevents damage. We have put a lot of resources into course maintenance equipment, so we want to ensure that the surfaces are protected as much as possible, and the new golf cars provide us with this. We’ll be using them on the golf course and for transporting people from the hotel to the course and vice versa.”

E-Z-GO ELiTE™ Series vehicles use Samsung SDI lithium technology, providing high-efficiency, zero-maintenance battery power and a five-year, unlimited-amp-hour warranty. The innovative technology has reduced the weight of the golf cars, meaning that there is less wear on the course, and charging time has been halved, saving golf clubs money and resources.

The course is the first in Ireland designed by the RTJ II firm, and has been planted with three varieties of fescue grasses – all of which are native to the Irish coast. The 18-hole golf course will be complemented by a 48-room lodge and spa opening in May 2018, and five four-bedroom golf cottages. The lodge and cottages are being built on the site of the old hotel, which has since been demolished. A new state-of-the-art clubhouse has also been built on-site and is welcoming visitors to experience the impressive facilities.

Hogs Head Golf Club http://www.hogsheadgolfclub.com

Broderick Grass Machinery http://www.brodericks.ie/