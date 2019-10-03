Swan Golf Designs To Provide A New Guise For Aspley

Essex-based Swan Golf Designs is to create a schedule of autumn and winter improvement work at Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands Golf Club in Bedfordshire.

The family-owned design firm is currently undertaking the initial assessment process for changes to the heathland/parkland course designed initially by 1902 Open champion Sandy Herd and then Robert Sandow – the first nine holes of which date from 1914.

The original course construction at the Milton Keynes-based club was carried out by Charles Willmott, who served as the head professional for over 40 years.

Director and architect William Swan said: “We’ve been appointed to design golf course improvements, with a view to begin implementation in the autumn and winter. This will likely see changes to tees, bunkers and green surrounds, with additional focus on more effective tree and landscape management.

It’s a great honour to be asked to improve a course with such a unique history and one which is so highly regarded.”

Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands’ general manager, Simon Dennis, added: “I am pleased to be able to work alongside William and the team at Swan Golf Designs once more. My personal experience of the company is wholly positive and professional and we look forward to reaping the benefits over the next few seasons.”