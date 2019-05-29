Savills seeks buyer for Immingham Golf Course

Savills has been appointed by joint receivers Stuart Jones and Philip Beattie to bring Immingham Golf Course in Lincolnshire to the market.

Offers are being invited for the leasehold interest over nine holes of the golf course.

Immingham originally opened in 1975, before being extended onto adjoining land in 1984 to provide an 18-hole course. The course closed in November 2018, and only the original 9-hole course, together with the adjoining clubhouse, pro shop and greenkeeper’s buildings are offered for sale under the lease, which runs for a further 74 years.

The 9-hole, par-35 course extends to 3,023 yards, and there is an additional 288-yard, par-4 hole which can be used for practice. Set on 55 acres on the northern edge of Immingham, the golf course is readily accessible via the A180, which provides connections to the nearby towns of Doncaster, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, commented: “It is unusual for an established golf course such as Immingham to be offered to the market with vacant possession. It provides an opportunity for a range of operators who might not normally be able to acquire a freehold golf club, to consider re-opening the course with a fresh operating structure combining a range of affordable golf playing opportunities to the local golfing community.”

For more information, visit www.savills.co.uk or call Ian Simpson on 01865 269 022.