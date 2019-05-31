PGA Catalunya Resort announces ambitious 20th anniversary development plans

Celebrating 20 years at the top of European golf, PGA Catalunya Resort, home of Spain’s No. 1 course*, has announced ambitious development plans for 2019/2020, including an additional €25 million investment in real estate and lifestyle facilities.

This new investment adds to the combined €55 million announced in 2016 as part of the resort’s overall Master Plan, and will focus on developing a range of new opportunities and lifestyle facilities across the 300 hectare estate, including a man-made recreational lake and Lake Club, a comprehensive new Wellness Centre, and multiple real estate developments.

David Plana, CEO of PGA Catalunya Resort, said: “We enjoyed a very successful 2018. Our luxury hotel, Hotel Camiral, went from strength to strength with excellent visitor growth, and we also saw the exciting development of new real estate areas – L’Alzina, L’Olivera and La Selva, with a number of these units set to complete this year.

“We are constantly striving to evolve and add to our offering at PGA Catalunya Resort. Our investment and development plans for the year ahead demonstrate our commitment to growth and to maintaining our position as one of Europe’s leading lifestyle and real estate resorts.”

Over 70% of the European Tour Destination’s real estate inventory has been sold to date, with both domestic and international buyers citing the resort’s extensive facilities, brand integrity and strong positioning in the market as important factors in their investment decisions. This, coupled with a 20-year history of credibility and success to its name, demonstrates how PGA Catalunya Resort is leading the way in offering secure, high-quality real estate investments.

Since launching its real estate offering in 2012, the 36-hole venue has undergone a dramatic evolution, becoming a next generation luxury resort development with an array of lifestyle facilities and sports amenities beyond golf, as well as two on-site hotels.

The new developments planned for 2019/20 include:

Lifestyle & Wellness

Lifestyle facilities: Construction will begin in 2019 of a new recreational lake and Lake Club for the PGA Catalunya Resort community. The area will also include a vineyard, with the first red and white wine crops expected in September 2019.

Construction will begin in 2019 of a new recreational lake and Lake Club for the PGA Catalunya Resort community. The area will also include a vineyard, with the first red and white wine crops expected in September 2019. Wellness facilities: PGA Catalunya Resort will be expanding its wellness offering with the opening of a dedicated Wellness Centre on the resort. The comprehensive 1,000 sqm centre will offer a range of highly specialised treatments as well as a state-of-the art gym. Construction will begin in late 2019.

Real Estate

L’Olivera WELL Villa: In the L’Olivera area of the resort, construction will begin on a ground-breaking WELL Villa, created in partnership with Espacios Evalore SLP. The Villa will be a pioneer in Wellness Real Estate, focusing on placing humans’ health and well-being at the centre of the design. The WELL Villa revolves around seven concepts: mind, air, water, nutrition, light, exercise and comfort. This development marks the first time that the WELL system will be applied to an individual home.

La Selva Terraced Villas: 22 new three-bedroom luxury villas positioned at the heart of the Resort. Designed by Barcelona-based Lagula Architects, each villa is distributed across two floors and merges interiors and exteriors to perfection, with plenty of opportunity to soak up the great outdoors.

22 new three-bedroom luxury villas positioned at the heart of the Resort. Designed by Barcelona-based Lagula Architects, each villa is distributed across two floors and merges interiors and exteriors to perfection, with plenty of opportunity to soak up the great outdoors. La Vinya 20 Show Villa by Carlos Ferrater: Renowned Barcelona-based architect, OAB, has unveiled its first design at PGA Catalunya Resort, with the completion of La Vinya 20 Show Villa in March 2019. Sitting on a generous 2,000sqm plot, La Vinya 20 is one of the most expansive and luxurious properties on the resort, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, open-plan living and a private 35m2 infinity pool.

Renowned Barcelona-based architect, OAB, has unveiled its first design at PGA Catalunya Resort, with the completion of La Vinya 20 Show Villa in March 2019. Sitting on a generous 2,000sqm plot, La Vinya 20 is one of the most expansive and luxurious properties on the resort, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, open-plan living and a private 35m2 infinity pool. L’Alzina Semi-Detached Villas: Located in the south-west of the 300-hectare estate, overlooking the 5th hole of the Stadium Course, six new four-bedroom contemporary Mediterranean–style villas will complete in 2019. Expertly designed by Barcelona-based architect Jaime Prous, the villas feature open plan interiors created with both practical family living and stylish entertaining in mind.

Located in the south-west of the 300-hectare estate, overlooking the 5th hole of the Stadium Course, six new four-bedroom contemporary Mediterranean–style villas will complete in 2019. Expertly designed by Barcelona-based architect Jaime Prous, the villas feature open plan interiors created with both practical family living and stylish entertaining in mind. La Pineda 21 – Sifera: La Pineda 21 is a new residential area that lies along the 7th fairway of the Tour Course. One of the individual villas of the award-winning architect Olga Felip will complete in May 2019.

PGA Catalunya Resort is just an hour north of Barcelona, 20 minutes’ drive from the glorious sandy beaches and rocky coves of the Costa Brava, and boasts one of the highest concentrations of Michelin starred restaurants in the world on its doorstep. What’s more, Girona-Costa Brava Airport is just 10 minutes from the resort, with Barcelona-El Prat International Airport (70 minutes) also providing easy access from across Europe, ensuring golfers from the UK and Ireland, Germany, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, France and Italy can enjoy one of Europe’s finest golf venues.

* As ranked by top100golfcourses.com

For more information visit: www.pgacatalunya.com

Pictured top: PGA Catalunya Resort’s Stadium Course, Hole 11