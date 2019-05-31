PGA Catalunya Resort announces ambitious 20th anniversary development plans

Celebrating 20 years at the top of European golf, PGA Catalunya Resort, home of Spain’s No. 1 course*, has announced ambitious development plans for 2019/2020, including an additional €25 million investment in real estate and lifestyle facilities.
This new investment adds to the combined €55 million announced in 2016 as part of the resort’s overall Master Plan, and will focus on developing a range of new opportunities and lifestyle facilities across the 300 hectare estate, including a man-made recreational lake and Lake Club, a comprehensive new Wellness Centre, and multiple real estate developments.
David Plana, CEO of PGA Catalunya Resort, said: “We enjoyed a very successful 2018. Our luxury hotel, Hotel Camiral, went from strength to strength with excellent visitor growth, and we also saw the exciting development of new real estate areas – L’Alzina, L’Olivera and La Selva, with a number of these units set to complete this year.
“We are constantly striving to evolve and add to our offering at PGA Catalunya Resort. Our investment and development plans for the year ahead demonstrate our commitment to growth and to maintaining our position as one of Europe’s leading lifestyle and real estate resorts.”
Over 70% of the European Tour Destination’s real estate inventory has been sold to date, with both domestic and international buyers citing the resort’s extensive facilities, brand integrity and strong positioning in the market as important factors in their investment decisions. This, coupled with a 20-year history of credibility and success to its name, demonstrates how PGA Catalunya Resort is leading the way in offering secure, high-quality real estate investments.
Since launching its real estate offering in 2012, the 36-hole venue has undergone a dramatic evolution, becoming a next generation luxury resort development with an array of lifestyle facilities and sports amenities beyond golf, as well as two on-site hotels.
The new developments planned for 2019/20 include:
Lifestyle & Wellness
Real Estate
L’Olivera WELL Villa: In the L’Olivera area of the resort, construction will begin on a ground-breaking WELL Villa, created in partnership with Espacios Evalore SLP. The Villa will be a pioneer in Wellness Real Estate, focusing on placing humans’ health and well-being at the centre of the design. The WELL Villa revolves around seven concepts: mind, air, water, nutrition, light, exercise and comfort. This development marks the first time that the WELL system will be applied to an individual home.
PGA Catalunya Resort is just an hour north of Barcelona, 20 minutes’ drive from the glorious sandy beaches and rocky coves of the Costa Brava, and boasts one of the highest concentrations of Michelin starred restaurants in the world on its doorstep. What’s more, Girona-Costa Brava Airport is just 10 minutes from the resort, with Barcelona-El Prat International Airport (70 minutes) also providing easy access from across Europe, ensuring golfers from the UK and Ireland, Germany, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, France and Italy can enjoy one of Europe’s finest golf venues.
* As ranked by top100golfcourses.com
For more information visit: www.pgacatalunya.com
Pictured top: PGA Catalunya Resort’s Stadium Course, Hole 11
