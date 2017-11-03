New Defence Secretary at home on the (Driving) Range

Just a few days before his promotion to Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson MP was at 3 Hammers Golf Complex in his constituency to congratulate its National Award Winning Team

3 Hammers Golf Complex has been making the headlines this year with its staff, their customers and the facility itself winning numerous national awards. Last Friday, Right Honourable Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, visited the pioneering venue to congratulate them on winning their latest award and to find out exactly what has put this local business on the national map.

Gavin Williamson MP first visited 3 Hammers last year to learn more about the VAT issues affecting golf clubs. Since then, 3 Hammers has won awards for its Junior coaching programmes, its pupils have gone on to win numerous national titles and there was a place at the US Open Golf Tournament for one of its most successful students; Aaron Rai. Most recently, and perhaps most impressively, the Complex won a public vote to be crowned Golf Facility of the Year at the inaugural national Golf Awards at a glittering award ceremony held at The Belfry.

Impressed by the ongoing success of the venue Gavin Williamson MP returned to Coven to congratulate the team. After meeting with owner Ian Bonser and some of the 3 Hammers staff, the MP commented, “The positive impact that 3 Hammers has on its local community is incredible and deserves the recognition that this national award brings the Complex. I have been delighted to hear about the ongoing success of the venue and to see for myself all of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes here.”

Whilst he was there, the soon-to-be-Cabinet Minister MP also took the opportunity to find out more about the role that golf is playing in addressing social and health issues in the local area. 3 Hammers offers golf sessions to numerous local schools, including those catering for young people with special educational needs, and also works with inner city charities offering golf to as many people as possible in the community.

Gavin Williamson commented, “The physical and mental health benefits of sports participation are becoming very clear, which is why outreach programmes such as those run by 3 Hammers are so essential. Getting people more active is very important and golf is a really easy, sociable way for people of all ages to play sport together.”

Owner of 3 Hammers, Ian Bonser, was delighted by the interest that Mr Williamson has taken in the Complex and the issues surrounding golf in general, “To have the support of our local MP means a lot to all of us here at 3 Hammers. Gavin was really interested to learn more about the benefits that golf can bring to people on a physical, mental and social level and to hear about the projects we have in place to support our local community. It’s been a fantastic day for everyone.”

