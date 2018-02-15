New course for LOBB + PARTNERS in Turkish capital

Hard on the heels from the completion of the Country Life Golf Club in the resort area of Bodrum, Tim Lobb has signed up to design his fourth course in Turkey. It will be his third project for developer Fikret Ozturk, after Country Life Golf Club and the Carya course in Belek, now a regular host of the European Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open, and will be the first full-sized golf course in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

“Unlike Carya and Bodrum, this project is not a resort but a members’ course, with some housing round it,” says Tim. “The development will be aimed at first time buyers, and the 200ha site is being master planned with Adam Crozier of Hatch, is about thirty minutes south west of Ankara city. It’s wonderful to be doing another project with Fikret and his team – they are great people to work with.”

“Building the first golf course in a particular area is a challenge, and so I’m happy that we have assembled a really strong team for this project,” says developer Fikret Ozturk. “We have come to know and trust Tim over several years with two excellent projects, and the rest of our team, including Naki Evandir of contractor Golf Tek is just as experienced.”

Top picture: Ankara site offers views of city with lovely sloping terrain

LOBB + PARTNERS www.lobbandpartners.com