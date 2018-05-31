Montrose Names The Day For Historic Relaunch

Montrose Golf Links has released details of its historic and unprecedented decision to rename the fifth oldest golf course in the world. The announcement includes timings for the name transfer as well as confirmation of a special pricing event and the launch of a visitor experience package, all of which will coincide with the unveiling of the retitled links course.

The debut of The 1562 Course will take place in July following the return of the Open Championship to Carnoustie. It will officially mark the start of the Montrose Open Week which will be contested between 25-29 July and will this year accentuate international participation in the event. More importantly, the competition will not only be the first to be played over the celebrated 1562 Course but it will also be the first ever Montrose Open to be concluded on a Sunday.

The tournament will also provide the launch-pad for The Montrose Experience – a special packaged visitor day that includes a round on The 1562 Course, whisky tasting and a gift pack containing special merchandise from the famed Scottish links. It marks a change of focus at the Angus venue, which has hosted prestigious tournaments including the World Hickory Open (2013); the Europro Tour (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017) and Final Qualifying for the Senior Open Championship (2016).

According to Jason Boyd, PGA professional and operations manager at Montrose Golf Links, the new visitor focus and the revitalised Montrose Open combined with the relaunch of The 1562 Course are key components of an integrated plan to better recognise 450 years of golfing heritage at the renowned east coast venue.

“The idea is to bring an important piece of golfing history into the public’s consciousness,” he said. “Golf was first recorded here in 1562. It was shaped by some of the biggest names in golf and has been the setting for remarkable matches and international tournaments. It is a special place and The 1562 Course is a direct link to the golfing past that established this great game. We intend to celebrate that fact this summer through a series of special events reconnecting Montrose with its golfing past. Coinciding this with The Open being played at Carnoustie – we couldn’t be more excited!”

He continued: “We have a number of special initiatives planned, including the relaunch of the course to start the Montrose Open Week. We will also host a special celebratory 1562 Sunday on 5th August when green fees will be offered at a special rate of £15.62 per person based on a four-ball group. It is going to be sensational summer.”

The spectacular east coast course features seven cliff-face holes and is widely regarded as one of the most natural links layouts in Scotland. Shaped by some of the leading names in golf including Willie Park Jr, Old Tom Morris and Harry Colt, it has twice hosted Open Championship Final Qualifying and regularly appears in the most prestigious golf rankings.

The renaming of the course to better reflect its illustrious history is the key factor in the name-change, according to Boyd. “Montrose has a unique place in golf’s history and it is high time we celebrated that fact,” he noted. “In Scotland, we sometimes feel uncomfortable showcasing what makes us special. I know that international visitors who visit Montrose relish the opportunity to play on ancient links turf with stunning views across the North Sea. The new name and The Montrose Experience have been devised to accentuate these points. We are embracing what makes Montrose special.”

The rebranded 1562 Course will be unveiled as part of the opening ceremony at the Montrose Open Week. Those interested in booking The Montrose Experience should contact Montrose Golf Links, or visit the website – www.montroselinks.com

Montrose Golf Links features two traditional links courses; The Medal and The Broomfield and is located a 30-minute drive from Carnoustie – host of the 147th Open Championship – and 1 ½-hrs drive from St Andrews.

Pictured above: Montrose Medal, 3rd, Angus, David J Whyte

