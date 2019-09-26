Marriott Vacation Club Son Antem buys East Course

Marriott’s Vacation Club Son Antem has purchased Son Antem East Course on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The resort, which previously rented the East course from Orenol, is developing a ten-year improvement plan for the 6,327m layout, which first opened in 1995. Marriott will be building on previous improvements it carried out on the neighbouring West Course, which included new greens, tees and cart paths, and a water purification plant for irrigation.

Home to two championship courses and one of the largest golf academies in Europe, Marriott’s Club Son Antem is one of Marriott Vacation Club’s worldwide collection of holiday ownership resorts, and offers a selection of two- and three-bedroom townhouses, a full-service spa, fitness centre, and on-site dining options.

The East Course, which boasts wide fairways and is laid out on former hunting grounds, and is designed to appeal to golfers the opportunity to enjoy the game, while the 6,200m West Course, which opened in 2001 is already owned by Marriott, represents a tougher test than the East, featuring narrow, tree-lined fairways and water hazards on four holes.

The Son Antem Golf Academy includes a circular driving range with room for 200 players, a short game area with approach greens and bunkers, and a 1,000-square metre putting green.