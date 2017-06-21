London Golf Club Hosts 220 Golfers for Charity Event

Over 220 golfers took to the tees at London Golf Club for a dual shotgun start as part of the Canary Wharf Contractors Fund annual charity day.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the company, part of the Canary Wharf Group, has chosen the world-renowned venue to host the event and it was once again heralded as a huge success.

London Golf Club is a natural choice for us. It’s a fantastic venue with two beautiful courses and the club’s ability to accommodate and cater for such a large party, both on the course and in the clubhouse, with immaculate attention to detail is what keeps us coming back each year,” commented Thomas Kelly at Canary Wharf Contractors.

Hailed as one of the country’s finest golfing venues, London Golf Club features two championship courses, The Heritage and The International.

The Heritage is a classic Jack Nicklaus course that is both challenging and memorable. Likewise, The International is one of the finest downland courses in England.

Both courses have a rich tournament pedigree and have played host to the European Open in 2008 and 2009, the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2014, and the 2016 Brabazon Trophy.

Over the course of the day, players were invited to take part in beat the pro challenges on both courses, as well as putting competitions on London Golf Club’s two practice putting greens in aid of the charity.

The players were able to enjoy a drink in the clubhouse after their round before being entertained with a trick shot show by Kevin Carpenter. They were then directed to the events marquee, specially built for the occasion, for an evening meal, prize presentation, auction, Q&A session and live music.

“It was a pleasure to once again host the Canary Wharf Contractors Fund Annual Charity Event,” commented Stephen Follett, Chief Executive of London Golf Club.

“We’re proud to be the first choice of venue for the group and look forward to welcoming them back time and time again in the future,” he continued.

London Golf Club www.londongolf.co.uk

Tags: Canary Wharf, Kevin Carpenter, London Golf Club, Stephen Follett