London Golf Club and Club Car celebrate 20-year relationship with new high-spec fleet

London Golf Club, host venue of the 2019 Staysure PGA Senior Championship and a European Tour Destination, has celebrated its 20-year relationship with Club Car by taking delivery of a new high-spec fleet of golf vehicles.

The fleet of 50 Tempo golf cars supplied by Club Car, a brand of Ingersoll Rand and Official Supplier to The European Tour, features the market-leading connectivity solution, Visage, which formed an important part of London Golf Club’s decision to renew.

This ‘connected’ GPS Fleet Management platform boasts unique features that helps support maintenance of the club’s two pristine Jack Nicklaus designed courses, provides guests the greatest range of in-car services on the market, and offers specific options that support the venue’s valuable corporate golf revenue stream.

Stephen Follett, CEO of London Golf Club, commented: “We pride ourselves on our ability to offer both members and guests an unrivalled level of service and attention-to-detail, and we therefore need to work with suppliers that mirror these standards.

“Having partnered with Club Car for the past 20 years, we trust the brand and have every confidence in the performance and reliability of the golf cars.”

He continued: “London Golf Club hosts a substantial number of corporate and professional events, and the integrated Visage system enables us to tailor the in-car screens with company logos, contact details and so on, which further enhances the customer experience and supports this important branch of our business.”

The newly installed fleet of Club Car vehicles marks the sixth that local dealer, Bradshaw, has delivered to London Golf Club over the duration of the 20-year relationship.

Kevin Hart, Director of Golf Sales EMEA at Club Car, added: “London Golf Club is one of Europe’s leading golf destinations and is a fantastic example of a venue completely in tune with its customers’ wants and needs.

“We are honoured to have been the chosen supplier for the past 20 years, and we look forward to continuing this long-term relationship.”

London Golf Club, the first club to feature within the European Tour Destination network of world class venues, has impeccable tournament credentials, having held European Tour events in the form of the 2008 and 2009 European Opens and most recently the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in 2018 and 2019.

For more information about London Golf Club, visit: https://www.londongolf.co.uk

For more information about Club Car, visit: https://www.clubcar.com

