La Cala celebrates 30th anniversary in style

Luxury Spanish resort La Cala celebrated its 30th anniversary last month with a gastronomic extravaganza and party under the stars.

The event, which was held at the Andalusian resort on July 12, was attended by world-renowned golf architect Cabell B Robinson, designer of La Cala’s three championship courses, and a number of local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Mijas, José Antonio González Pérez, and Patricia Navarro Pérez, managing director of tourism planning for the Costa del Sol region.

Speaking at the event, Sean Corte-Real, general director of La Cala Resort, paid tribute to everyone who had played a role in forging the resort’s hard-earned reputation as the benchmark for golf and hospitality in Spain. “From weddings to rounds of golf, spa treatments and hotel stays– every single guest has fuelled our drive to offer a great experience for all to enjoy,” he said.

Corte-Real reserved special mention for FBD Hotels & Resorts, owners of La Cala. He added: “Back in the 1980s, FBD decided to buy a plot of land with the intention of building 54 holes with its own hotel, residential areas and the dream of being one of the largest golf resorts in Europe. Today that dream is a reality.”

Taylor Wimpey Spain also received praise for its work in developing the residential areas in partnership with La Cala, as three new luxury residential complexes near completion.

First place in the 30th anniversary golf tournament, held on the same day, was sponsored by Taylor Wimpey, with the winner receiving a three-night holiday in St Andrews. Additional prizes included an all-inclusive four-night stay at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, part of FBD’s portfolio of luxury hotels.